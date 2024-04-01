IDPH Kicks Off "30 Days of Public Health" Celebration to Coincide with National Minority Health Month

ILLINOIS, April 1 - Illinois Marks National Public Health Week by Extending Educational Activities for the Full Month of April; 2024 Theme is: "Protecting, Connecting and Thriving: We Are All Public Health"

CHICAGO - This April the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will be celebrating 30 Days of Public Health, an extended observance of National Public Health Week that also coincides with National Minority Health Month. The month-long slate of activities is intended to engage Illinoisans and raise awareness about all that public health does to keep individuals healthy and safe. The activities will highlight the purpose of public health departments and their connection to the health care system, the profession in general and the career options it provides, and also spotlight those who dedicate their time and energy to serving the people of Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker kicked off the observances with a video message: "I am especially proud that here in Illinois, IDPH is extending the celebration to last the full month of April and marking 30 Days of Public Health," Governor Pritzker said. "On this first day of April, the American Public Health Association is drawing attention to the intersection of civic engagement and public health. I encourage all Illinoisans to celebrate our public health workers, and to also do their part to make our state the best - and healthiest - it can be."

Activities during the month include a daily audio series Public Health History Minute and a weekly Podcast called "This is Public Health." The podcast starts today and will feature IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra discussing topics such as "What a Healthy Illinois Looks Like" and "Moving Forward: Battling Disparities and Inequities in Public Health." The daily audio features will highlight a major moment in Illinois public health history, from the founding of the first statewide public health agency in 1877 to efforts to combat polio, measles, and the harmful effects of lead exposure.

A centerpiece of the month will be the 2024 Illinois Infectious Disease Conference in Bloomington on April 23 & 24 with the theme "Emerging Stronger." The conference will take place both in-person (although in-person registration is now closed) and virtually. More than two dozen speakers are scheduled, including a keynote address from Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, the author of the well-known "Your Local Epidemiologist" blog, and "A Guide to Inoculating Yourself Against Anti-Vax Propaganda," featuring Heather Simpson, who is a convert from the ranks of those who oppose vaccines and is now known as the "Ex Anti-Vax Mom."

"IDPH is excited to spotlight the stories of our communities and the public health heroes who protect and promote our health every day this month," said Dr. Vohra. "As we commemorate National Minority Health Month and broaden National Public Health Week into a month-long celebration, our goal is to raise awareness about the many ways our public health systems help our Illinois residents lead happy and healthy lives. Please engage with us on our website and social media channels and listen to our brand-new podcasts. Our goal is to share broadly all we do in public health."

Observed every year in April, National Minority Health Month raises awareness about health disparities that continue to affect racial and ethnic minority populations. This year's theme is "Be the Source for Better Health: Improving Health Outcomes Through Our Cultures, Communities, and Connections". The focus is on the ways in which partnerships, cultural knowledge, and community-driven initiatives play an important role in improving health outcomes for racial and ethnic minorities.

Currently, four in ten Illinoisians are from racial and ethnic minority populations. However, disease burdens such as diabetes, cancer, heart disease, stroke, HIV, substance abuse, infant mortality, and COVID-19 infection and deaths rates remain higher among these populations. In partnership with local health departments and community stakeholders, IDPH continues to work towards eliminating health disparities, accelerating health equity, and making Illinois a stronger and healthier state.

Also held in April is Black Maternal Health Week 2024, which for this year has the theme: "Our Bodies STILL Belong to Us: Reproductive Justice NOW!"

The daily audio series Public Health History Minute will be available on IDPH's social media channels. Following are the dates and topics for "This is Public Health: The Podcast," which will also be available on IDPH's social media channels as well as Spotify:

4/1Topic:"What a Healthy Illinois Looks Like"

4/8 Topic:Oral Health

4/15 Topic:"Maternal Health & Congenital Syphilis"

4/22 Topic:"Wastewater Surveillance & Public Health"

4/29 Topic:"Moving Forward: Battling Disparities and Inequities in Public Health"

IDPH encourages everyone to participate in 30 Days of Public Health, National Minority Health Month and National Public Health Week. For more information and to listen to the audio features, click on the following links: