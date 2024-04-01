Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,448 in the last 365 days.

Illinois EPA Issues Updated Discharge Permit to the City of Chicago to Address Combined Sewer Overflows

ILLINOIS, April 1 - New Permit Incorporates Public Comments to Address Environmental Impacts and Combined Sewer Overflows


CHICAGO — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Director John J. Kim today announced the issuance of a new National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit to the City of Chicago (City) that will bring additional oversight and monitoring of Combined Sewer Overflows (CSOs) to Chicago area waterways. Permit revisions include substantial enhancements to the permit resulting from robust stakeholder input.


"This final permit is an outstanding example of collaboration between government entities, environmental advocates, and other members of the public to bring about a robust permit that will further protect the waters and our environment in the greater Chicago area," said Director Kim. "While this permit expands on monitoring of combined sewer overflows, it also incorporates a number of other requirements to further address issues raised through the public engagement."


The final permit governs eleven outfalls with discharges to waters of the State. These discharges may occur following and after significant rainfall events, which result in the reservoirs operated by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD) that support the City's sewer system reach capacity. The final permit includes heightened monitoring standards to ensure discharges do not adversely impact waterways in and around Chicago. The final permit also contains enhanced reporting, planning, and public engagement requirements, which prioritize the protection of communities of Environmental Justice concern.


The final permit, which is effective April 1, 2024, and Responsiveness Summary can be found on the Illinois EPA website:

You just read:

Illinois EPA Issues Updated Discharge Permit to the City of Chicago to Address Combined Sewer Overflows

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more