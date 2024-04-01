Governor Pritzker Announces Jel Sert Expansion in West Chicago

ILLINOIS, April 1 - Jel Sert to expand West Chicago facilities - creating more than 50 new jobs and retaining 985





WEST CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker, The Jel Sert Company, and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced that Jel Sert will expand its West Chicago operations, creating more than 50 new full-time manufacturing and packing operations jobs while retaining nearly 1,000 existing positions in Illinois. The company is planning an investment of over $10 million to construct a new manufacturing operation along with increasing the number of state-of-the-art manufacturing lines to enhance the production of its popular powdered stick packs and ensure it can meet growing consumer demand.





"Illinois is open for business, and we are showing the rest of America why we are the best place for businesses to expand and grow," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I'm thrilled that Jel Sert decided to expand their footprint in Illinois with more than 50 new jobs in West Chicago. They're a leader in the manufacturing space and we look forward to our continued partnership as they grow in Illinois."





Incorporated in Illinois in 1926, The Jel Sert Company has grown from a local family-owned business to a leading name in the food and beverage manufacturing industry, known for its popular drink mixes, dessert mixes, and freezable novelties. Its decision to expand its operations reinforces the company's role as a major employer in West Chicago and its commitment to the community it calls home.





"At Jel Sert, we believe in the power of community and the strength of local manufacturing," said Ken Wegner, President, The Jel Sert Company. "Our expansion in West Chicago reaffirms our commitment to the community and to continue providing American families with the quality products they love."





As part of the expansion, the company received an Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) tax credit, which specifies a minimum capital investment of $5.5 million. A link to the full agreement can be found here. In calendar year 2023, companies in the EDGE program committed nearly $900 million in investments in Illinois communities across the state.





"Jel Sert has a storied history in West Chicago, and the State of Illinois is committed to helping this family-owned business continue to grow in the state for another century," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "With the support of EDGE tax credits, Jel Sert's expansion will create and retain good-paying jobs for Illinoisans - boosting economic development in the area."