Building Blocks of Success: IDOT announces April dates for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program workshops

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting free virtual workshops in April as part of its continuing "Building Blocks of Success" series for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) firms interested in strengthening their skills, growing their businesses, and bidding on state projects. New and existing DBEs, as well as firms interested in becoming certified in the program, are invited to attend.


April workshop dates and topics:

  • April 2, 10 a.m. to noon: Quickbooks - Payroll Insurance Union Setup
  • April 4, 10 a.m. to noon: Basic Math Part 1, 2 and 3
  • April 9, 10 a.m. to noon: Mobilization, Material Allowance and Traffic Control
  • April 11, 10 a.m. to noon: Material, Equipment and Labor
  • April 16, 10 a.m. to noon: Extra Work (T&M)/Force Account
  • April 18, 10 a.m. to noon: Davis-Bacon Act
  • April 23, 10 a.m. to noon: Daily Documentation and Diary
  • April 25, 10 a.m. to noon: Scheduling the Work
  • April 30, 10 a.m. to noon: IDOT EPAS Systems: Consultant Prequalification and Statements of Interest
"Building Blocks of Success" workshops conclude this season on April 30. Workshop information, including dates and times, is available through Eventbrite at bit.ly/DBEworkshops. Advance registration is required.


Questions may be directed to IDOT's Bureau of Small Business Enterprises at 217-785-4611.


Through Governor JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois, IDOT is helping to deliver the largest capital program in state history while promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.


Administered by IDOT, the DBE program provides minorities, women and eligible small businesses with opportunities to participate in federally and state funded highway, transit and airport contracts. For more information on becoming a certified DBE and available IDOT resources, visit www.idot.illinois.gov/dbe.

