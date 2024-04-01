Building Blocks of Success: IDOT announces April dates for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program workshops

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting free virtual workshops in April as part of its continuing "Building Blocks of Success" series for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) firms interested in strengthening their skills, growing their businesses, and bidding on state projects. New and existing DBEs, as well as firms interested in becoming certified in the program, are invited to attend.





April workshop dates and topics:

April 2, 10 a.m. to noon: Quickbooks - Payroll Insurance Union Setup

April 4, 10 a.m. to noon: Basic Math Part 1, 2 and 3

April 9, 10 a.m. to noon: Mobilization, Material Allowance and Traffic Control

April 11, 10 a.m. to noon: Material, Equipment and Labor

April 16, 10 a.m. to noon: Extra Work (T&M)/Force Account

April 18, 10 a.m. to noon: Davis-Bacon Act

April 23, 10 a.m. to noon: Daily Documentation and Diary

April 25, 10 a.m. to noon: Scheduling the Work

April 30, 10 a.m. to noon: IDOT EPAS Systems: Consultant Prequalification and Statements of Interest

"Building Blocks of Success" workshops conclude this season on April 30. Workshop information, including dates and times, is available through Eventbrite at bit.ly/DBEworkshops . Advance registration is required.





Questions may be directed to IDOT's Bureau of Small Business Enterprises at 217-785-4611.





Through Governor JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois, IDOT is helping to deliver the largest capital program in state history while promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.



