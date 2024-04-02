TOMORROW: Governor Newsom Joins April Snow Survey

EL DORADO COUNTY – In El Dorado County, Governor Gavin Newsom will join the Department of Water Resources for its fourth snow survey of the year. The April snow survey is considered the most important as it’s typically the peak of the seasonal snowpack.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at approximately 10:00 AM

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, Governor’s Office YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than 6:00 AM on Tuesday, April 2. Due to anticipated interest in the April measurement, parking is expected to be limited. Winter conditions are expected and snowshoes will be required.