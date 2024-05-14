Community Groups Across Massachusetts to Benefit from Complimentary Financial Education Resources
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community-based organizations across the state of Massachusetts are now eligible to receive free financial education programming, the Massachusetts Financial Educators Council announced today. Selected schools, nonprofits, and other community groups will gain access to these high-quality resources as part of the MFEC’s mission and vision for raising financial literacy among Massachusettsans.
Organizations located around the Bay State may receive these complimentary materials to share with people from all demographics and age groups if they have an interest in improving the financial capabilities of the individuals they serve. The overarching goal is to make a positive difference in the lives of Massachusetts residents.
The MFEC provides financial education program resources to organizations through two pathways: one for which any organization may qualify, and one with specific requirements for eligibility. Learn more about the eligibility requirements here.
Resources are made possible by generous funding provided by Ellis Cropper, ChFC®, CLTC®, a Financial Professional for New York Life Insurance and founding member of the MFEC’s Advisory Board. Cropper leads financial education initiatives, conducts advocacy, and sponsors the donation of complimentary resources to organizations across Massachusetts.
The Massachusetts Council’s objectives align closely with the mission of its parent organization, the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC). Extending complimentary financial education resources to beneficiary organizations in the state will help Massachusetts citizens handle their unique financial challenges. More than 10% of the state population lives below the poverty level, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Recent data also indicate that over 17% of Massachusettsans face housing insecurity.
Although Massachusetts ranked highest in the country for its average score among teens and young adults on a financial literacy test, that average (68.07%) was still below the passing grade of 70%. According to the American Public Education Foundation’s Report Card on Financial Literacy, the Bay State earns a “C” grade for its financial literacy instruction framework in public schools.
In the short term, the Massachusetts Financial Educators Council (MFEC) aims to make a positive impact on financial literacy levels in Massachusetts. The Council seeks to help state residents gain greater financial health and security as its more long-term objective.
The MFEC is taking the current opportunity to invite community organizations interested in offering financial education to apply for the complimentary resources and support available. Every group qualifies to receive free materials. Select applicants will be chosen to receive fully developed and managed financial literacy programming.
The Massachusetts Chapter also offers financial education speakers located all around the state for top-quality speaking engagements. These top-qualified speakers are members of the NFEC’s nationwide team of Certified Financial Education Instructors (CFEI®). They are well-prepared and skilled to present financial wellness campaigns that are sustainable and can be taken to scale.
The Massachusetts Financial Educators Council represents one state-level affiliate of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an IACET Accredited Provider and a Certified B Corporation®. The NFEC’s state chapters help the organization accomplish its mission of increasing financial health worldwide, one community at a time.
