Hand Tools Redefined as Home Decor: Reaching Kickstarter’s Top 100 Worldwide in Less Than a Week
A woman-owned startup, The Plumber’s Daughter, Inc., is disrupting the world of hand tools for the design and decor obsessed.
Our mission is to elevate everyday experiences. Our focus is on creating tools that align with what women value and be able to effortlessly integrate that into their lives and homes.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A local Los Angeles startup, The Plumber’s Daughter, Inc. is excited to announce that its newly launched Kickstarter campaign, with a goal to revolutionize the world of hand tools for the design and decor obsessed, surpassed its $10,000 fundraising goal in three days. It is currently ranked in the top 100 of all design projects on the global platform of which there are over 54,000 design projects listed. The campaign earned the coveted “Project We Love” badge on the second day of the launch.
— Angie Peters, Founder and CEO
The campaign introduces a range of thoughtfully crafted tools designed to elevate everyday tasks and amplify the aesthetics of any space they find themselves in. By supporting this campaign, backers contribute to the creation of household items designed to elevate the ordinary starting with hand tools.
Recognizing the evolving landscape of homeownership, especially among women, The Plumber’s Daughter aims to cater to this demographic's needs. Founder and CEO Angie Peters emphasizes the importance of creating tools that resonate with women's preferences and needs, moving away from outdated stereotypes like 'pink it and shrink it.'
"We are thrilled to introduce this collection of hand tools that seamlessly blend style and functionality for individuals who appreciate design and attention to detail," said Angie Peters. "Our mission is to elevate everyday experiences, and it's profoundly meaningful to offer tools from a female perspective. The 'pink it and shrink it' approach is outdated; our focus is on creating tools that align with what women value and be able to effortlessly integrate that into their lives and homes."
The hand tools showcased in this campaign are designed with an emphasis on style, functionality, and durability. A standout feature of this product is the vintage-inspired toolbox, with a nod to nostalgia and a forward-looking approach to a dated category. The toolbox's elegant styling and delicately labeled compartments for each tool ensure effortless organization while imparting a refined touch to any workspace.
The Kickstarter campaign ends on April 25, 2024, offering backers the chance to support this innovative project and be among the first to receive these exclusive hand tools. For more information, please visit the Kickstarter campaign page.
ABOUT US
At Plumber's Daughter, we pride ourselves on our meticulous attention to detail in design, quality, craftsmanship, and distinctive branding that sets our toolkit apart. Our mission is to elevate the ordinary with a touch of style and sophistication, starting with the essential tools for every small task.
The Plumber’s Daughter was founded in 2022 by Angie Peters, the daughter of a retired commercial plumber and contractor from Port Angeles, Washington. Having been surrounded by tools and construction her entire life and landing in Southern California for graduate school at USC, Angie noticed a prevailing trend in the industry, and in homes – tools, tool sets, and their marketing were primarily focused on utility and functionality—meant to be hidden away in the garage or tucked deep in the junk drawer. After exhaustive searches online in pursuit of a vintage-inspired toolkit, she was moved to design a toolbox that not only met the aesthetic preferences of the design-obsessed but also delivered on practical utility.
The Plumber’s Daughter was a Wharton School executive education pitch prize winner and plans to have the inaugural toolkits ready for delivery in late 2024 with additional home products aimed at elevating the ordinary in 2025.
www.PlumbersDaughter.com
