Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga extends her condolences to families affected by tragic bus crash in Limpopo

The Minister of Transport, Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga, extends her deepest condolences to the families affected by the tragic bus crash that occurred on Thursday, 28 March 2024, near Mamatlakala, Limpopo.

"I am sending my heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragic bus crash near Mamatlakala. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. We continue to urge responsible driving at all times with heightened alertness as more people are on our roads this Easter weekend,” Minister Chikunga said.

The Minister was speaking at the crash scene where she was rerouted to while on her way to Road Safety Operations along the road en route to Limpopo.

The crash, involving a passenger bus allegedly transporting people from Botswana to Moria, resulted in at least Forty Five (45) fatalities and one(1) seriously injured person.

The SAPS continues to provide updates as the rescue and recovery efforts unfold. It is alleged that the driver lost control, colliding with barriers on the bridge causing the bus to go over the bridge and hitting the ground, where it caught fire.

The Minister assures the public that the precise cause of the crash is under thorough investigation. The scene was attended to by SAPS Tinmyne and the Limpopo Accident Response Team.

Contact information:
Mr. Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015
 

