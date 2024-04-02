Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa discusses Ukraine conflict with President Vladimir Putin of Russia

President Ramaphosa, today, 28 March 2024, held a telephone discussion with the President of the Russian Federation, President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders discussed the ongoing efforts in the search for a peaceful end to the conflict in Ukraine. 

The leaders also discussed broad areas of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. 

President Ramaphosa also expressed his condolences to President Putin and the people of Russia following the recent terrorist attacks that killed 137 people. 

Media Enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President - media@presidency.gov.za
 

