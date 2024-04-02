Minister Zizi Kodwa updates on boxing matters

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Mr Zizi Kodwa has taken note of concerns in the boxing fraternity regarding the notice of withdrawal to oppose the National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association (NPBPA)’s court application of December 2023. The effect of the court application was that the Minister revokes the appointment of a new Board due to lack of consultation with, inter alia, the NPBA, and other recognised entities. The Minister has complied with the Court Order.



This decision by the Minister avoids a long, drawn-out, and protracted legal process. The Minister has instructed the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to rerun the process, with strict timelines. Compliance to the timelines will result in the appointment of a Boxing South Africa (BSA) Board.



The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will henceforth develop a roadmap with milestones adherent to the following timelines:

Readvertisement – 28 March to 12 April 2024

Shortlisting – 18 April 2024

Interviews – 25 April 2024

Envisaged consultation – 26 April 2024

Screening – 29 April – 10 May 2024

Announcement of the Board – 15 May 2024

This process will in no way affect the running of BSA, as the Accounting Authority Mr Mandla Ntlanganiso, appointed in terms of Section 49(3) of the Public Finance Management Act, remains in place.



One of the immediate tasks of the Accounting Authority is to ensure compliance with the licencing and sanctioning regulations.



The Accounting Authority and incoming Board should further ensure that all associations follow the necessary recognition procedures and comply with the Regulations.



The Boxing Act, Chapter 3 - Section 28 (3&4) states that:

28 (3) one of each of the associations contemplated in subsection (1) may be recognised by Boxing SA subject to the association submitting its constitution to the Boxing SA for approval in writing.

28 (4) All recognised associations or federations of associations must submit their annual reports on their activities to Boxing SA once a year.

Any association that is not recognised, has no legal standing in Boxing, and must deregistered.



Minister Kodwa says, “The withdrawal was meant to avoid a long and protracted legal process. My primary task as the Executive Authority under the Boxing Act is to see boxing thriving and to ensure stability in leadership and governance in Boxing South Africa.”



The Minister adds, “I would like to reassure the country’s boxing fraternity that the sport will not be affected by my decision to withdraw the court challenge by the National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association in December 2023. Boxing South Africa has an Accounting Authority, who was appointed legally, to perform the required tasks until a Board has been put in place. The quibbles in the public domain in no way detract us from our principled stand on accountability, transparency, responsiveness, respect for court orders.”



The Ministry will ensure that ALL stakeholders and associations are afforded a fair and equal opportunity during the consultation process.



Minister Kodwa further states, “The Ministry and stakeholders will not be squashed into sardine cans of conformity by self-seeking individuals and delinquents. The prevailing negative sentiment fuelled by some promoters who have arrogated to themselves sole right and ownership of boxing in South Africa at the expense of the nation, the end is near. Boxing belongs to all boxers, all promoters, all trainers, to all the fans and the nation.”



For media enquiries:

Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: LithaM@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 (0)64 802 3003



Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 (0) 72 172 8925