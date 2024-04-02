MEC Anton Bredell: Western Cape Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Budget Vote 2024/25

Speaker, thank you for the opportunity to present the budget for the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning and our entity, CapeNature, for 2024/25 today.

This budget is framed within the context of unprecedented pressure on our natural environment as the world grapples with climate change and all the risks associated with it. This time last year, I mentioned the 2023 World Economic Forum’s Global Risk Report of 2023, stating the top four global risks for the next decade to be:

The risk of failure to mitigate climate change. The risk of failure to adapt to climate change. The risks posed by natural disasters and extreme weather. Risks associated with biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse.

Speaker, these risks came home for us in the past 12 months:

R3.5billion worth of infrastructure was destroyed in just 2 flooding events in June and September 0f 2023.

During the same time, we suffered extensive damages along our coastline due to storm surges.

Currently we are faced with an extremely busy fire season, which has stretched our firefighting resources to the limits several times already.

Climate change is a reality for South Africa and the Western Cape. Predictions are for a hotter and drier province, with more extreme and intense droughts and floods when they occur.

Speaker, in my capacity as Minister of 2 departments I see 2 different perspectives playing off at the same time: the one is long term, and the other one is reactive. This Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning works with long term issues that are not always immediately visible to us. The climate and environmental dynamics work on a timescale that is difficult for us to grasp. The planning function also works with the future, and not the here and now. But if this department does not function, my other department, the Department of Local Government, which also includes our Disaster Risk Management, works very hard.

Speaker, it means that planning, especially long-term planning, and enforcement of environmental laws and regulations are more critical than ever. If we do not plan and protect the environment in which we live and work, we are increasingly going to be rushing from the one disaster to the next.

Speaker, Vote 9, which includes the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, and our state-owned entity, CapeNature, receives R627 million for the 2024/25 financial year. The Department receives R319 million in 2024/25, and CapeNature receives R308 million.

Environmental Policy, planning and coordination: R40.5million.

Speaker, my department, together with the Department of Agriculture hosted a first Provincial Climate Change Indaba in earlier this month. It was attended by a wide range of guests from research institutions, government departments and all sectors of the private sector.

The Western Cape Government has an over-arching climate change strategy. Our Western Cape Climate Change Response Strategy sets out a clear vision to be a net-zero emissions and climate-resilient province by 2050. And as members of the Under 2 Coalition – a global network of subregional governments - we've pledged to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 as guided by a 2050 Emissions Pathway plan that is under development.

These goals are woven into multiple strategies, including:

The Growth for Jobs Strategy.

The Department of Health and Wellness’s participation in the Global Green and Healthy Hospitals Programme.

The OneHealth global commitment.

The SmartAgri Strategy.

Speaker, the department allocated R14.4million to facilitate the Green Economy Ecosystems Support (GEES) initiative. GEES aims to:

Attract and help grow green economy businesses.

Promote the adoption of green technology, with a specific focus on energy and water.

GEES set itself a target of supporting 100 businesses in this financial year.

Speaker, I want to recognise and congratulate HOD Gerber and his management team for the hard work they are doing to mainstream and coordinate climate change initiatives in this provincial government. It is long-term work, and the results might not be visible immediately. Our children will thank them.

Compliance and Enforcement: R35.3 million

Speaker, ensuring that our residents adhere to environmental legislation and regulations is the full-time job of our green Scorpions in the Directorate: Compliance and Enforcement. In 2023:

300 compliance inspections were conducted.

200 Administrative enforcement notices were issued for non-compliance with environmental management legislation.

10 completed criminal investigations were handed to the NPA for prosecution.

Speaker, it is unfortunately so that in municipalities that struggle, environmental issues are often pushed onto the back burner, but we cannot allow this, as the damage we cause to ecological infrastructure in the present will inevitably lead to much worse consequences in the future.

Environmental Quality Management: R88.5 million

Speaker, for us to promote more resilient and spatially transformed Western Cape settlements, we need the correct tools to help us in planning and evaluating the impact choices will have on our environment and our economy. Environmental Impact Assessments is one such tool. We are investing an earmarked amount of R3.9 million to achieve even higher efficiencies for this process, as it is recognised as a powerful multiplier of economic benefits if EIAs are finalized within specified timeframes.

Our Air Quality team tracks and monitors the ambient air quality throughout the province with 12 air quality stations. All our municipalities have Air Quality Management Plans to manage air emissions, including greenhouse gases. Over the medium term, we will track per capita Carbon Dioxide emissions to compile amongst others, a Western Cape Air Pollution and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory.

Speaker, many of our municipalities are struggling with the closure and rehabilitation of existing waste disposal facilities. It is often a difficult budget item to motivate when it competes against priorities such as water security, housing, or road infrastructure. Speaker, if we do not pay serious attention to our waste management, we will end up polluting our water sources and make our towns unattractive for investment. Knysna is a cautionary tale of what happens when you do not plan for waste. Our Waste Management team conducted 36 compliance inspections in 2023. It will continue with this important work in 2024.

Biodiversity Management: R15.1 million

Speaker, our biodiversity does not care for departments or programmes. To manage and protect our biodiversity, we need to be able to align the plans of all spheres of government and external partners. We are working towards this alignment through the following:

Provincial Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan.

Provincial Coastal Management Plan.

Provincial Estuary Management Programme.

Biosphere reserve support plans.

Speaker, I mentioned that we suffered R3.5 billion in damages last year caused by only two severe storms. Much of this damage could have been prevented if only we paid more attention to the health of our ecological infrastructure. Healthy mountain rainfall catchments can retain more water and release it slower into our rivers, reducing the severity of flooding. River courses that are free of alien plants and trees flow more freely, and prevents riverbanks being breached and infrastructure such as roads and bridges being washed away. Healthy ecological infrastructure increases our water security. It is our best buffer against extreme weather events.

Speaker, according to a study by the Greater Cape Town Water Fund:

Two-thirds of our catchments are invaded by alien trees.

We require R730 million over the long term to address the specific challenge with R373 million required for intensive investment within the first 6 years.

If we clear priority catchments, we can reclaim 55 billion liters per year.

If we take no action, our current water losses will double by 2045.

Compared to other water supply options, removing invasive alien vegetation is the most cost effective with the most additional benefits.

If I look at these figures, I cannot stress enough that a mind shift is needed when we discuss policy and budget priorities in government.

Development Planning: R66.5 million

Speaker, we must balance our economic development with the protection of our environment. This sometimes means that difficult trade-offs have to be made. To make good decisions, we need accurate data, and we need to have long term plans in place.

One initiative that demonstrates this principle is our Housing Market Studies, which provides invaluable insights into the housing markets of specific towns. We will conduct 7 of these studies in 2024 and update the 4 we have concluded in 2023. These studies help municipalities with planning and is also of great value to property developers who can make longer term plans. The Housing Market Studies also supports the development of inclusionary housing policies, which promotes affordable housing opportunities close to economic hubs. Housing in these areas often is too expensive for the very same people who would benefit most from living there.

Another initiative that focusses on special development, is our Regional Socio-Economic Projects (RSEP). This programme implements neighbourhood level projects that demonstrates how settlements can be improved and better integrated. RSEP is allocated an earmarked amount of R13.4 million in 2024 and will be rolled out in 14 municipalities.

CapeNature: R308.3 million

Speaker, CapeNature is our entity that protects the natural heritage in the Western Cape. CN is an example of what a well-functioning State-Owned Entity can look like, and what value it unlocks for the population it serves.

With a conservation estate of close to 1 million hectares, which includes several of our critical mountain rainfall catchments, CN is also at the coalface of our experiences with extreme weather events. During the floods of 2023, several of our tourist establishments suffered damages, and this current wildfire season has also been very busy:

This summer, CN was involved at 91 fires which burnt over 61 967 hectares of land.

20706 Hectares of CapeNature managed land burnt.

This budget therefore sees an earmarked amount of R40 million for infrastructure maintenance and upgrades.

An amount of R10.8 million is earmarked for disaster prevention measures, wildfire management, and floods.

Speaker, I conclude with the last topic I want to address. The People who give life to both the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, as well as those at CapeNature.

Administration: DEADP R72.7 million, CapeNature R226.5 million.

Speaker, a lot has already been said by my colleagues about the budget cuts we have to absorb on a provincial level due to the national governments unfunded wage agreement.

Vote 9 is severely affected by this. The Department has now arrived at the point where reprioritisations and reductions are affecting legally mandated functions.

Speaker, if it was not for the integrity, passion, and absolute commitment of our staff, from the lowest levels right to the top, I would not have been able to present this picture of an excellent department and an excellent CapeNature. Despite severe financial constraints, these people still find ways to do the best they can. Allow me to thank:

HOD Gerber and his senior management team.

All the employees at the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

A special word of welcome to Dr Asley Naidoo, our new CEO at CapeNature and his management team, as well as the CapeNature Board.

All the employees at CapeNature.

Marius du Randt, my Head of Ministry, and the team he manages.

Some of these people at the department, CapeNature and the Ministry have been working together with me for 3 consecutive terms now. Thank you very much.