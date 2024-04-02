Choose Mental Health Announces 2024 MindQuest LIVE Fundraising Events
Peer-to-peer fundraising allows content creators to join and raise funds to support the mental health of our nation’s youth.
Our goal is to deepen our relationship with this passionate community and continue making a difference where it matters most to break the stigma surrounding youth mental health.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, U.S.A., April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Choose Mental Health, the national voice for children’s mental health, today announced its 2024 MindQuest LIVE programming. MindQuest LIVE is a peer-to-peer fundraising program using Tiltify and Discord platforms to fundraise during live streamed gaming. The first event is a part of Choose Mental Health’s month-long Mental Health Awareness Month fundraiser that will run from April 15 through May 31, with preregistration open today: https://tiltify.com/choose-mental-health/start. The second event will run from September 15 through October 31.
Choose Mental Health’s month-long Mental Health Awareness Month fundraising campaign includes MindQuest LIVE by Choose Mental Health this year, that represents a collaborative effort combining the power of gaming and live streaming to drive positive change while raising awareness for youth mental health. Through engaging live streams, the program’s aim is to foster inclusivity, break down societal barriers, and channel vital resources into impactful initiatives for the mental healthcare of America’s youth.
To participate in MindQuest Live, donors can choose to become corporate partners, submit in-kind donations and even create their own custom-tailored fundraiser for Choose Mental Health. To get involved, join Choose Mental Health on Tiltify here: https://tiltify.com/choose-mental-health. Beginning April 15, put your efforts toward MindQuest LIVE and share your fundraising goals while you livestream on Twitch.
“The gaming community support of the mental healthcare of youth in America has been overwhelming,” said Dan Pontius, President of Choose Mental Health. “We’re excited to bring back this important fundraising initiative to continue breaking down barriers and raising funds to support those who deserve access to mental healthcare. Our goal is to deepen our relationship with this passionate community and continue making a difference where it matters most to break the stigma surrounding youth mental health.”
Choose Mental Health is changing the approach to mental health for children and youth in the United States and fundraising is an essential component of its success. As a nonprofit, Choose Mental Health raises money for scholarships to help children and youth receive treatment at the highest levels, regardless of ability to pay.
General donation and fundraising information for Choose Mental Health’s Mental Health Awareness Month campaign can be found here: https://donate.stripe.com/14keW9bifgBK5DG4gg.
Information about becoming a corporate partner is available here: https://www.choosementalhealth.org/partnerships/become-a-corporate-partner/.
About Choose Mental Health
Choose Mental Health is the national voice for children’s mental health, providing parents and caregivers with a resource that offers straightforward answers to mental health, relationships, family dynamics, anger, depression, and other critical topics. Choose Mental Health also provides a clear treatment path so help comes faster. Fundraising efforts support scholarships for children and youth who cannot afford mental health care, with its annual MindQuest LIVE events and more. Choose Mental Health also recognizes leaders making a difference in the fight for youth mental health via its annual SMILE Award program. To learn more, please visit: www.ChooseMentalHealth.org.
