Wild turkeys with backpacks - a project to learn more about nesting, habitat use and survival of wild turkeys in North Idaho

When asked why the information is important, Micah Ellstrom, Regional Wildlife Manager in the Panhandle Region said, “Turkey populations are in decline in some areas across the nation, but not here in North Idaho; it seems to be the opposite. By gathering information while turkey populations up here are doing well, we will be better positioned to respond should things change with wild turkeys in the Panhandle. Ultimately, the information gained will better inform harvest and population management of the species into the future.”

Wild turkeys were captured in select locations in Bonner and Kootenai Counties using baited funnel traps. After being trapped, thirty adult hens were outfitted with GPS-backpacks and leg bands, and more than 120 additional male and female turkeys were outfitted with only leg bands.