Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,404 in the last 365 days.

Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Lexington Fire Captain Ronnie Metcalf

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Tuesday, April 2 in honor of Lexington Fire Captain Ronnie Metcalf, who died on Friday, March 30 from injuries sustained while responding to a house fire earlier in the week. A veteran firefighter, Metcalf served with the Lexington Fire Department for 19 years.

Statement from Governor Cooper
"I was saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Lexington Fire Captain Ronnie Metcalf. He served the Lexington community with honor and distinction for many years and my prayers and gratitude for his life are with his friends and loved ones at this time."

Join us
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background
North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.
Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide
Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.

You just read:

Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Lexington Fire Captain Ronnie Metcalf

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more