Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Lexington Fire Captain Ronnie Metcalf

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Tuesday, April 2 in honor of Lexington Fire Captain Ronnie Metcalf, who died on Friday, March 30 from injuries sustained while responding to a house fire earlier in the week. A veteran firefighter, Metcalf served with the Lexington Fire Department for 19 years.

Statement from Governor Cooper

"I was saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Lexington Fire Captain Ronnie Metcalf. He served the Lexington community with honor and distinction for many years and my prayers and gratitude for his life are with his friends and loved ones at this time."

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.

Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.