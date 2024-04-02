AllerVie Health Announces Rebrand of Allergy & Asthma Associates of DuPage and Unveils Practice Enhancements
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, AllerVie Health, a leading provider of allergy and immunology services in the United States, announced that Allergy & Asthma Associates of DuPage, initially acquired earlier this year in January 2024, will now fully transition to the AllerVie Health brand. This rebranding is accompanied by the integration of a cutting-edge electronic medical record (EMR) system and patient portal.
Under the AllerVie Health name, Allergy & Asthma Associates of DuPage can now leverage the national brand and its resources to expand services, improve access to care, and introduce innovative advancements in allergy, asthma, immunology, and clinical research.
"AllerVie Health plans to honor Allergy & Asthma Associates of DuPage's legacy while driving the practice forward," said Ross Boatwright, vice president of strategy and practice integration at AllerVie. "Through this rebranding effort and the integration of modern technology, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to excellence. By extending our reach, improving patient care and fostering innovation, AllerVie Health continues to lead the way in healthcare excellence."
To streamline operations and empower patients, AllerVie Health is introducing a new EMR system and patient portal. This secure platform offers patients in the greater Chicago area convenient access to:
• Health Records
• Secure Messaging
• Online Appointments
• Medication Management
• Bill Pay Options
• Forms and Documents
Dr. Asya Segalene and the advanced practice providers are all supportive of the transition to the new system and patient portal. Over the past nine months, AllerVie Health has effectively implemented these digital advancements in 19 clinics across two states. This platform, trusted by numerous AllerVie Health network clinics, delivers proven functionality and seamless integration for the most effective patient care.
Patients are encouraged to stay tuned for more details as the clinic embraces this exciting new chapter. For inquiries and more information, please contact the clinic directly or visit www.allervie.com/chicago/.
About AllerVie Health
AllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 13 states in 80+ clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom! To learn more, visit www.allervie.com.
Chelsea Lambert
