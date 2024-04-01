Submit Release
Request for Proposals – Victims of Child Abuse and Neglect Initiative

This Request for Proposal (RFP) seeks proposals from qualified organizations, Tribes and Tribal Organizations to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect. Applicants should have a demonstrated history providing direct services to children.

The grant period will be two years, lasting from July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2026.

Contact RFP Coordinator Jenna Osterman with questions by email at Jenna.Osterman@Commerce.wa.gov.

