Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, April 1, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of April 1 include the following:

Tuesday, April 2 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the Collegiate Recovery Day event, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, April 3 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the PalmettoPride Zero Tolerance for Litter Day event, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: March 25, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for March 25, 2024, included:

Monday, March 25

10:23 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

3:45 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto Presentation to Col. Thomas C. Styers, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, 950 Crabtree, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Tuesday, March 26

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:55 AM: Policy meeting.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster joined the South Carolina Department of Education, the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs, and the South Carolina Military Department in honoring the Month of the Military Child, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Agency call.

1:40 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Rick Lee, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:45 PM: Policy meeting.

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, March 27

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a Ceremonial Bill Signing for S. 418, Read to Succeed, JD Lever Elementary, 2404 Columbia Hwy N, Aiken, S.C.

11:15 AM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured the AGY Aiken Plant, 2556 Wagener Road, Aiken, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, First Floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

5:00 PM: Policy call.

5:15 PM: Policy cal.

Thursday, March 28

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster attended a press conference for the 2024 Manufacturing Madness: The Coolest Thing Made in SC contest, State House, First Floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Col. Steven B. Vitali, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

Saturday, March 30

11:49 AM: Call with a local official.