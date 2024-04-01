Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings

Midland, Texas, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) (the "Company" or "NGS"), a leading provider of gas compression equipment, technology and services to the energy industry, announces its financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2023. Financial results contained herein reflect the consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Form 10-K that will be filed on April 1, 2024.

2023 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Highlights

Full year 2023 rental revenue increased 43% to $106.2 million ; fourth quarter 2023 rental revenue increased 54% year over year to $31.6 million

Full year 2023 GAAP net income was $4.7 million or $0.39 per basic share and $0.38 per diluted share

Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 57.0% to $45.8 million ; fourth quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 110% year over year to $16.3 million

Rental fleet utilization increased on both a horsepower basis (80.8% at year-end 2023 vs. 74.8% at year-end 2022) and a unit basis (66.5% at year-end 2023 vs. 65.3% at year-end 2022)

“Our fourth quarter of 2023 was the best quarter of the year in what was a historic year for the Company. I would like to thank our Chairman, Steve Taylor, and the entire NGS team, for their hard work and dedication in driving these results for our shareholders,” said Justin Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer. “We finished the year with approximately 420,000 of rented horsepower while generating adjusted EBITDA of $45.8 million all while maintaining a prudent level of leverage. I’m excited about the coming years for NGS to generate even more earnings from our existing assets as well as expanding the size of our fleet.”

Financial and Operating Details for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Revenue: Total revenue increased by 43% to $121.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $84.8 million for year ended in December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to a 43% increase in rental revenue to $106.2 million from $74.5 million during the same period. In addition, sales revenues increased by 4% to $8.9 million in 2023 compared to $8.6 million in 2022. Total revenue increased 61% to $36.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $22.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily related to a $11.1 million increase in rental revenue driven by new unit set activity, rental rate increases, and surcharges. Total revenue increased 15% to $36.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 from $31.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This increase was primarily related to a $3.9 million or 14% increase in rental revenue.

Gross Margin: Total gross margin increased to $32.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, from $14.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Total adjusted gross margin, exclusive of depreciation, increased to $58.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, from $38.5 million for the same period ended December 31, 2022. Total gross margin increased to $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $4.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Total adjusted gross margin, exclusive of depreciation, increased to $20.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $10.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Sequentially, total gross margin increased to $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 from $7.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Sequentially, total adjusted gross margin increased to $20.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $14.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. All of these increases are primarily attributable to increased rental revenues in excess of increased costs of rentals. Please see discussions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Gross Margin, below.

Operating Income: The Company posted operating income for the year ended December 31, 2023, of $10.5 million, compared to operating income of $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. This improvement in operating income is primarily due to an increase in gross margin of $17.9 million driven by increased rental revenues. The improvement in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus 2022 operating income was primarily driven by a $6.9 million increase in rental gross margin. Sequentially, total operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $4.4 million compared to $4.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This decrease was due to an inventory allowance of $4.0 million related to our decision to cease new unit fabrication at our Midland, Texas fabrication facility.

Net Income (Loss): The Company reported net income of $4.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The improvement in 2023 annual net income, when compared to the full year 2022 results, is primarily due to our increased operating income, as discussed above, partially offset by an increase of $1.3 million in income tax expense in 2023. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $1.7 million compared to a net loss of $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The improvement in net income was primarily attributable to an increase in operating income, as discussed above. Sequentially, the Company's net income decreased $0.5 million to $1.7 million from $2.2 million primarily due to the inventory allowance of $4.0 million offset by higher rental and sales gross margins.

Earnings (loss) per share: For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported earnings per basic share of $0.39 and per diluted share of $0.38, compared to loss per basic and diluted share of $0.05 for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported earnings per basic and diluted share of $0.14 compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.06 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and earnings per basic and diluted share of $0.18 for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA1: Adjusted EBITDA increased $16.6 million to $45.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $29.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to increased rental adjusted gross margin. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $16.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $7.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in rental adjusted gross margin (including higher than expected adjusted gross margin percentage) but also from an increase in sales adjusted gross margin. Sequentially, Adjusted EBITDA increased to $16.3 million from $11.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in rental adjusted gross margin (including higher than expected adjusted gross margin percentage) but also from an increase in sales adjusted gross margin. Please see discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA, below.

Cash flow: At December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were approximately $2.7 million, while working capital was $43.6 million with $164.0 million of outstanding bank borrowings. Cash flow from operating activities was $18.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. A significant build in accounts receivable materially reduced cash flow from operations; we expect this build to reduce over the course of 2024. Cash flow used in investing activities (consisting of our capital expenditures) was $153.9 million during 2023. Cash flow provided by financing activities was $135.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, which included $139.0 million of net borrowings under our revolving credit facility.

2024 Outlook

NGS’s full year 2024 Outlook is as follows:

FY 2024 Outlook Adjusted EBITDA $58 million - $65 million New Unit Capital Expenditures $40 million - $50 million Target Return on Invested Capital At least 20%





Our current outlook for 2024 Fiscal Year Adjusted EBITDA is a range of $58 million to $65 million, a material increase from our previously announced outlook. The low end of this range reflects our current view as to the approximate amount of fourth quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA that is “run-rate” or likely to recur, then annualized for a full year number.

After a substantial capital expenditure program in 2023, we have a lower but still significant amount of capital expenditures for new units in 2024. Of the total current expected range of $40 million to $50 million, approximately $15 million relates to holdover from the 2023 new unit plan that will be completed and installed in 2024; the balance is the 2024 new unit plan that is expected to be completed and installed in late 2024 and/or early 2025. We are reviewing our capital plans to see if we will further increase new unit capital expenditures in 2024 although no decision has been made. Overall, our target is to generate at least a 20% return on growth capital expenditures.

Selected data: The tables below show, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 revenues and percentage of total revenues, along with our gross margin and adjusted gross margin (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), as well as, related percentages of revenue for each of our product lines. Adjusted gross margin is the difference between revenue and cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization.

Revenue Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Rental $ 31,626 87 % $ 20,561 91 % $ 106,159 88 % $ 74,465 88 % Sales 2,921 8 % 1,297 6 % 8,921 7 % 8,568 10 % Aftermarket services 1,674 5 % 662 4 % 6,087 5 % 1,792 2 % Total $ 36,221 $ 22,520 $ 121,167 $ 84,825





Revenue Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2023 (in thousands) Rental 31,626 87 % 27,705 88 % Sales $ 2,921 8 % 1,413 5 % Aftermarket services 1,674 5 % 2,251 7 % Total $ 36,221 $ 31,369





Gross Margin Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Rental $ 12,368 39 % $ 5,488 27 % $ 31,775 30 % $ 13,472 18 % Sales 553 19 % (909 ) (70) % (258 ) (3) % 643 8 % Aftermarket services 419 25 % 288 44 % 1,340 22 % 802 45 % Total $ 13,340 37 % $ 4,867 22 % $ 32,857 27 % $ 14,917 18 %





Gross Margin Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2023 (in thousands) Rental $ 12,368 39 % $ 7,683 28 % Sales 553 19 % (156 ) (11) % Aftermarket services 419 25 % 373 17 % Total $ 13,340 37 % $ 7,900 25 %

Adjusted Gross Margin (2) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Rental $ 19,199 61 % $ 11,271 55 % $ 57,282 54 % $ 36,715 49 % Sales 620 21 % (842 ) (65) % 2 — % 918 11 % Aftermarket services 440 26 % 298 45 % 1,429 23 % 835 47 % Total $ 20,259 56 % $ 10,727 48 % $ 58,713 48 % $ 38,468 45 %





Adjusted Gross Margin (2) Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Rental $ 19,199 61 % $ 14,243 51 % Sales 620 21 % (92 ) (7) % Aftermarket services 440 26 % 405 18 % Total $ 20,259 56 % $ 14,556 46 %





(2) For a reconciliation of adjusted gross margin to its most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance GAAP, please read "Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Gross Margin" below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure - Adjusted Gross Margin: We define “Adjusted Gross Margin” as total revenue less cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expense). Adjusted gross margin is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a primary measure used by management as it represents the results of revenue and cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), which are key operating components. Adjusted gross margin differs from gross margin in that gross margin includes depreciation expense. We believe adjusted gross margin is important because it focuses on the current operating performance of our operations and excludes the impact of the prior historical costs of the assets acquired or constructed that are utilized in those operations. Depreciation expense reflects the systematic allocation of historical property and equipment values over the estimated useful lives.

Adjusted gross margin has certain material limitations associated with its use as compared to gross margin. Depreciation expense is a necessary element of our costs and our ability to generate revenue. Management uses this non-GAAP measure as a supplemental measure to other GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the company's performance. As an indicator of operating performance, adjusted gross margin should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, operating income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted Gross margin may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate adjusted gross margin in the same manner.

The following table calculates gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and reconciles it to adjusted gross margin:

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in thousands) (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenue $ 36,221 $ 22,520 $ 121,167 $ 84,825 Costs of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (15,962 ) (11,793 ) (62,454 ) (46,357 ) Depreciation allocable to costs of revenue (6,919 ) (5,860 ) (25,856 ) (23,551 ) Gross margin 13,340 4,867 32,857 14,917 Depreciation allocable to costs of revenue 6,919 5,860 25,856 23,551 Adjusted Gross Margin $ 20,259 $ 10,727 $ 58,713 $ 38,468





Three months ended December 31, Three months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2023 Total revenue $ 36,221 $ 31,369 Costs of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (15,962 ) (16,813 ) Depreciation allocable to costs of revenue (6,919 ) (6,656 ) Gross margin 13,340 7,900 Depreciation allocable to costs of revenue 6,919 6,656 Adjusted Gross Margin $ 20,259 $ 14,556





(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA: “Adjusted EBITDA” reflects net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-recurring severance expenses, non-cash stock compensation expense, an increase in inventory allowance and write-off and retirement of rental equipment and assets. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of operating cash flow since it excludes the impact of movements in working capital items, non-cash charges and financing costs. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA gives the investor information as to the cash generated from the operations of a business. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered a substitute for other financial measures of performance. Adjusted EBITDA as calculated by NGS may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA as calculated and reported by other companies. The most comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net (loss) income.

The following table reconciles our net (loss) income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in thousands) (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 1,702 $ (756 ) $ 4,747 $ (569 ) Interest expense 2,297 291 4,082 364 Income tax expense 431 240 1,873 528 Depreciation and amortization 7,160 5,997 26,550 24,116 Impairment expense — — 779 — Inventory allowance 3,965 83 3,965 83 Retirement of rental equipment 505 196 505 196 Severance expenses — 1,130 1,224 2,537 Stock compensation expense 228 573 2,054 1,910 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,288 $ 7,754 $ 45,779 $ 29,165





Three months ended December 31, Three months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2023 Net income (loss) $ 1,702 $ 2,171 Interest expense 2,297 1,600 Income tax expense 431 1,046 Depreciation and amortization 7,160 6,807 Impairment expense — — Inventory allowance 3,965 — Retirement of rental equipment 505 — Severance expenses — — Stock compensation expense 228 209 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,288 $ 11,833

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS): NGS is a leading provider of gas compression equipment, technology and services to the energy industry. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas, with a fabrication facility located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and a rebuild shop located in Midland, Texas, as well as service facilities located in major oil and natural gas producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com.

NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,746 $ 3,372 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $823 and $338, respectively 39,186 14,668 Inventory, net of allowance for obsolescence of $2,836 and $0, respectively 21,639 23,414 Federal income tax receivable 11,538 11,538 Prepaid expenses and other 1,162 1,155 Total current assets 76,271 54,147 Long-term inventory, net of allowance for obsolescence of $1,168 and $120, respectively 701 1,557 Rental equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $191,745 and $177,729, respectively 373,649 246,450 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $17,649 and $16,981, respectively 20,550 22,176 Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $2,384 and $2,259, respectively 775 900 Other assets 6,783 3,016 Total assets $ 478,729 $ 328,246 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,628 $ 6,481 Accrued liabilities 15,085 23,918 Total current liabilities 32,713 30,399 Credit facility 164,000 25,000 Deferred income tax liability 41,636 39,798 Other long-term liabilities 4,486 2,973 Total liabilities 242,835 98,170 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, 30,000 shares authorized, par value $0.01; 13,688 and 13,519 shares issued, respectively 137 135 Additional paid-in capital 116,480 115,411 Retained earnings 134,281 129,534 Treasury shares, at cost, 1,310 shares (15,004 ) (15,004 ) Total stockholders' equity 235,894 230,076 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 478,729 $ 328,246





NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenue: Rental income $ 106,159 $ 74,465 Sales 8,921 8,568 Aftermarket services 6,087 1,792 Total revenue 121,167 84,825 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of rentals, exclusive of depreciation stated separately below 48,877 37,750 Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation stated separately below 8,919 7,650 Cost of aftermarket services, exclusive of depreciation stated separately below 4,658 957 Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,457 13,642 Depreciation and amortization 26,550 24,116 Impairment expense 779 — Inventory allowance 3,965 83 Retirement of rental equipment 505 196 Total operating costs and expenses 110,710 84,394 Operating income 10,457 431 Other income (expense): Interest expense (4,082 ) (364 ) Other income (expense) 245 (108 ) Total other income, net (3,837 ) (472 ) Income (loss) before income taxes: 6,620 (41 ) Provision for income taxes: Current (35 ) (17 ) Deferred (1,838 ) (511 ) Total income tax expense (1,873 ) (528 ) Net income $ 4,747 $ (569 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.39 $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ 0.38 $ (0.05 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 12,316 12,305 Diluted 12,383 12,305





NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 4,747 $ (569 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,550 24,116 Amortization of debt issuance costs 425 48 Deferred taxes 1,838 511 Gain on disposal of assets (481 ) (250 ) Impairment expense 779 — Retirement of rental equipment 505 196 Provision for credit losses 492 — Inventory allowance 3,965 83 Stock-based compensation 2,054 1,910 Loss on company owned life insurance 235 389 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivables (25,010 ) (4,279 ) Inventory (669 ) (4,143 ) Prepaid income taxes and prepaid expenses (7 ) (250 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,436 10,033 Deferred income — Other 174 (31 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 18,033 27,764 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of rental equipment, property and other equipment (153,943 ) (65,122 ) Purchase of company owned life insurance (422 ) (329 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 477 372 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (153,888 ) (65,079 ) CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from line of credit 139,000 25,000 Proceeds of other long-term liabilities — (3 ) Payments of other long term liabilities (95 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs (2,693 ) (77 ) Purchase of treasury shares (6,660 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (983 ) (515 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 135,229 17,745 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (626 ) (19,570 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 3,372 22,942 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 2,746 $ 3,372 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Interest paid $ 7,053 $ 276 NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS Transfer of rental equipment to inventory $ 665 $ — Right of use asset acquired through a finance lease 1,146 — Right of use asset acquired through an operating lease $ 63 $ 229





