Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings

Midland, Texas, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) (the "Company" or "NGS"), a leading provider of gas compression equipment, technology and services to the energy industry, announces its financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2023. Financial results contained herein reflect the consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Form 10-K that will be filed on April 1, 2024.

2023 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Full year 2023 rental revenue increased 43% to $106.2 million; fourth quarter 2023 rental revenue increased 54% year over year to $31.6 million
  • Full year 2023 GAAP net income was $4.7 million or $0.39 per basic share and $0.38 per diluted share
  • Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 57.0% to $45.8 million; fourth quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 110% year over year to $16.3 million
  • Rental fleet utilization increased on both a horsepower basis (80.8% at year-end 2023 vs. 74.8% at year-end 2022) and a unit basis (66.5% at year-end 2023 vs. 65.3% at year-end 2022)

“Our fourth quarter of 2023 was the best quarter of the year in what was a historic year for the Company. I would like to thank our Chairman, Steve Taylor, and the entire NGS team, for their hard work and dedication in driving these results for our shareholders,” said Justin Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer. “We finished the year with approximately 420,000 of rented horsepower while generating adjusted EBITDA of $45.8 million all while maintaining a prudent level of leverage. I’m excited about the coming years for NGS to generate even more earnings from our existing assets as well as expanding the size of our fleet.”

Financial and Operating Details for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Revenue: Total revenue increased by 43% to $121.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $84.8 million for year ended in December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to a 43% increase in rental revenue to $106.2 million from $74.5 million during the same period. In addition, sales revenues increased by 4% to $8.9 million in 2023 compared to $8.6 million in 2022. Total revenue increased 61% to $36.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $22.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily related to a $11.1 million increase in rental revenue driven by new unit set activity, rental rate increases, and surcharges. Total revenue increased 15% to $36.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 from $31.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This increase was primarily related to a $3.9 million or 14% increase in rental revenue.

Gross Margin: Total gross margin increased to $32.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, from $14.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Total adjusted gross margin, exclusive of depreciation, increased to $58.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, from $38.5 million for the same period ended December 31, 2022. Total gross margin increased to $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $4.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Total adjusted gross margin, exclusive of depreciation, increased to $20.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $10.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Sequentially, total gross margin increased to $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 from $7.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Sequentially, total adjusted gross margin increased to $20.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $14.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. All of these increases are primarily attributable to increased rental revenues in excess of increased costs of rentals. Please see discussions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Gross Margin, below.

Operating Income: The Company posted operating income for the year ended December 31, 2023, of $10.5 million, compared to operating income of $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. This improvement in operating income is primarily due to an increase in gross margin of $17.9 million driven by increased rental revenues. The improvement in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus 2022 operating income was primarily driven by a $6.9 million increase in rental gross margin. Sequentially, total operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $4.4 million compared to $4.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This decrease was due to an inventory allowance of $4.0 million related to our decision to cease new unit fabrication at our Midland, Texas fabrication facility.

Net Income (Loss): The Company reported net income of $4.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The improvement in 2023 annual net income, when compared to the full year 2022 results, is primarily due to our increased operating income, as discussed above, partially offset by an increase of $1.3 million in income tax expense in 2023. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $1.7 million compared to a net loss of $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The improvement in net income was primarily attributable to an increase in operating income, as discussed above. Sequentially, the Company's net income decreased $0.5 million to $1.7 million from $2.2 million primarily due to the inventory allowance of $4.0 million offset by higher rental and sales gross margins.

Earnings (loss) per share: For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported earnings per basic share of $0.39 and per diluted share of $0.38, compared to loss per basic and diluted share of $0.05 for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported earnings per basic and diluted share of $0.14 compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.06 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and earnings per basic and diluted share of $0.18 for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA1: Adjusted EBITDA increased $16.6 million to $45.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $29.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to increased rental adjusted gross margin. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $16.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $7.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in rental adjusted gross margin (including higher than expected adjusted gross margin percentage) but also from an increase in sales adjusted gross margin. Sequentially, Adjusted EBITDA increased to $16.3 million from $11.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in rental adjusted gross margin (including higher than expected adjusted gross margin percentage) but also from an increase in sales adjusted gross margin. Please see discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA, below.

Cash flow: At December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were approximately $2.7 million, while working capital was $43.6 million with $164.0 million of outstanding bank borrowings. Cash flow from operating activities was $18.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. A significant build in accounts receivable materially reduced cash flow from operations; we expect this build to reduce over the course of 2024. Cash flow used in investing activities (consisting of our capital expenditures) was $153.9 million during 2023. Cash flow provided by financing activities was $135.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, which included $139.0 million of net borrowings under our revolving credit facility.

2024 Outlook

NGS’s full year 2024 Outlook is as follows:

  FY 2024 Outlook
Adjusted EBITDA $58 million - $65 million
New Unit Capital Expenditures $40 million - $50 million
Target Return on Invested Capital At least 20%


Our current outlook for 2024 Fiscal Year Adjusted EBITDA is a range of $58 million to $65 million, a material increase from our previously announced outlook. The low end of this range reflects our current view as to the approximate amount of fourth quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA that is “run-rate” or likely to recur, then annualized for a full year number.

After a substantial capital expenditure program in 2023, we have a lower but still significant amount of capital expenditures for new units in 2024. Of the total current expected range of $40 million to $50 million, approximately $15 million relates to holdover from the 2023 new unit plan that will be completed and installed in 2024; the balance is the 2024 new unit plan that is expected to be completed and installed in late 2024 and/or early 2025. We are reviewing our capital plans to see if we will further increase new unit capital expenditures in 2024 although no decision has been made. Overall, our target is to generate at least a 20% return on growth capital expenditures.

Selected data: The tables below show, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 revenues and percentage of total revenues, along with our gross margin and adjusted gross margin (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), as well as, related percentages of revenue for each of our product lines. Adjusted gross margin is the difference between revenue and cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization.

  Revenue
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (in thousands)
Rental $         31,626                   87         %   $         20,561                   91         %   $         106,159                   88         %   $         74,465                   88         %
Sales           2,921                   8         %             1,297                   6         %             8,921                   7         %             8,568                   10         %
Aftermarket services           1,674                   5         %             662                   4         %             6,087                   5         %             1,792                   2         %
Total $         36,221               $         22,520               $         121,167               $         84,825            


                                             Revenue    
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Three Months Ended September 30,  
    2023       2023  
  (in thousands)
Rental           31,626                   87         %             27,705                   88         %
Sales $         2,921                   8         %             1,413                   5         %
Aftermarket services           1,674                   5         %             2,251                   7         %
Total $         36,221               $         31,369            


  Gross Margin
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (in thousands)
Rental $         12,368                   39         %   $         5,488                     27         %   $         31,775                     30         %   $         13,472                   18         %
Sales           553                   19         %             (909 )           (70)        %             (258 )           (3)        %             643                   8         %
Aftermarket services           419                   25         %             288                     44         %             1,340                     22         %             802                   45         %
Total $         13,340                   37         %   $         4,867                     22         %   $         32,857                     27         %   $         14,917                   18         %


  Gross Margin  
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Three Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2023  
  (in thousands)
Rental $         12,368                   39         %   $         7,683                     28         %
Sales           553                   19         %             (156 )           (11)        %
Aftermarket services           419                   25         %             373                     17         %
Total $         13,340                   37         %   $         7,900                     25         %

        

  Adjusted Gross Margin (2)
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (in thousands)
Rental $         19,199                   61         %   $         11,271                     55         %   $         57,282                   54         %   $         36,715                   49         %
Sales           620                   21         %             (842 )           (65)        %             2                   —         %             918                   11         %
Aftermarket services           440                   26         %             298                     45         %             1,429                   23         %             835                   47         %
Total $         20,259                   56         %   $         10,727                     48         %   $         58,713                   48         %   $         38,468                   45         %


  Adjusted Gross Margin (2)  
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Three Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022  
  (in thousands)
Rental $         19,199                   61         %   $         14,243                     51         %
Sales           620                   21         %             (92 )           (7)        %
Aftermarket services           440                   26         %             405                     18         %
Total $         20,259                   56         %   $         14,556                     46         %


(2)        For a reconciliation of adjusted gross margin to its most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance GAAP, please read "Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Gross Margin" below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure - Adjusted Gross Margin: We define “Adjusted Gross Margin” as total revenue less cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expense). Adjusted gross margin is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a primary measure used by management as it represents the results of revenue and cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), which are key operating components. Adjusted gross margin differs from gross margin in that gross margin includes depreciation expense. We believe adjusted gross margin is important because it focuses on the current operating performance of our operations and excludes the impact of the prior historical costs of the assets acquired or constructed that are utilized in those operations. Depreciation expense reflects the systematic allocation of historical property and equipment values over the estimated useful lives.

Adjusted gross margin has certain material limitations associated with its use as compared to gross margin. Depreciation expense is a necessary element of our costs and our ability to generate revenue. Management uses this non-GAAP measure as a supplemental measure to other GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the company's performance. As an indicator of operating performance, adjusted gross margin should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, operating income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted Gross margin may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate adjusted gross margin in the same manner.

The following table calculates gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and reconciles it to adjusted gross margin:

  Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
  (in thousands)   (in thousands)
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Total revenue $         36,221             $         22,520             $         121,167             $         84,825          
Costs of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization           (15,962 )             (11,793 )             (62,454 )             (46,357 )
Depreciation allocable to costs of revenue           (6,919 )             (5,860 )             (25,856 )             (23,551 )
Gross margin           13,340                       4,867                       32,857                       14,917          
Depreciation allocable to costs of revenue           6,919                       5,860                       25,856                       23,551          
Adjusted Gross Margin $         20,259             $         10,727             $         58,713             $         38,468          


  Three months ended December 31,   Three months ended September 30,  
  (in thousands)
    2023       2023  
Total revenue $         36,221             $         31,369          
Costs of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization           (15,962 )             (16,813 )
Depreciation allocable to costs of revenue           (6,919 )             (6,656 )
Gross margin           13,340                       7,900          
Depreciation allocable to costs of revenue           6,919                       6,656          
Adjusted Gross Margin $         20,259             $         14,556          


(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA: “Adjusted EBITDA” reflects net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-recurring severance expenses, non-cash stock compensation expense, an increase in inventory allowance and write-off and retirement of rental equipment and assets. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of operating cash flow since it excludes the impact of movements in working capital items, non-cash charges and financing costs. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA gives the investor information as to the cash generated from the operations of a business. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered a substitute for other financial measures of performance. Adjusted EBITDA as calculated by NGS may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA as calculated and reported by other companies. The most comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net (loss) income.

The following table reconciles our net (loss) income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA:

  Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
  (in thousands)   (in thousands)
    2023     2022       2023     2022  
Net income (loss) $         1,702           $         (756 )   $         4,747           $         (569 )
Interest expense           2,297                     291                       4,082                     364          
Income tax expense           431                     240                       1,873                     528          
Depreciation and amortization           7,160                     5,997                       26,550                     24,116          
Impairment expense           —                     —                       779                     —          
Inventory allowance           3,965                     83                       3,965                     83          
Retirement of rental equipment           505                     196                       505                     196          
Severance expenses           —                     1,130                       1,224                     2,537          
Stock compensation expense           228                     573                       2,054                     1,910          
Adjusted EBITDA $         16,288           $         7,754             $         45,779           $         29,165          


  Three months ended December 31,   Three months ended September 30,  
  (in thousands)
    2023     2023
Net income (loss) $         1,702           $         2,171        
Interest expense           2,297                     1,600        
Income tax expense           431                     1,046        
Depreciation and amortization           7,160                     6,807        
Impairment expense           —                     —        
Inventory allowance           3,965                     —        
Retirement of rental equipment           505                     —        
Severance expenses           —                     —        
Stock compensation expense           228                     209        
Adjusted EBITDA $         16,288           $         11,833        

Conference Call Details:

Teleconference: Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. Central (8:30 a.m. Eastern).  Live via phone by dialing 800-550-9745, conference ID 167298.  All attendees and participants to the conference call should arrange to call in at least 5 minutes prior to the start time. Please note that using the provided dial-in number is necessary for participation in the Q&A portion of the call.

Live Webcast: The webcast will be available in listen only mode via our website www.ngsgi.com, investor relations section.

Webcast Reply: For those unable to attend or participate, a replay of the conference call will be available within 24 hours on the NGS website at www.ngsgi.com.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS): NGS is a leading provider of gas compression equipment, technology and services to the energy industry. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas, with a fabrication facility located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and a rebuild shop located in Midland, Texas, as well as service facilities located in major oil and natural gas producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions.

These forward–looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company. Forward–looking information includes, but is not limited to statements regarding: guidance or estimates related to EBITDA growth, projected capital expenditures; returns on invested capital, fundamentals of the compression industry and related oil and gas industry, valuations, compressor demand assumptions and overall industry outlook, and the ability of the Company to capitalize on any potential opportunities.
While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, investors are cautioned that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. Some of these factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) achieving increased utilization of assets, including rental fleet utilization and unlocking other non-cash balance sheet assets; (ii) failure of projected organic growth due to adverse changes in the oil and gas industry, including depressed oil and gas prices, oppressive environmental regulations and competition; (iii) inability to finance capital expenditures; (iv) adverse changes in customer, employee or supplier relationships; (v) adverse regional and national economic and financial market conditions, including in our key operating areas; (vi) impacts of world events, including pandemics; the financial condition of the Company’s customers and failure of significant customers to perform their contractual obligations; (vii) the Company’s ability to economically develop and deploy new technologies and services, including technology to comply with health and environmental laws and regulations; and (viii) failure to achieve accretive financial results in connection with any acquisitions the Company may make.

In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to other various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For More Information, Contact: Investor Relations
  (432) 262-2700
IR@ngsgi.com
  www.ngsgi.com


 NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
  December 31,
    2023       2022  
ASSETS      
Current Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $         2,746             $         3,372          
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $823 and $338, respectively           39,186                       14,668          
Inventory, net of allowance for obsolescence of $2,836 and $0, respectively           21,639                       23,414          
Federal income tax receivable           11,538                       11,538          
Prepaid expenses and other           1,162                       1,155          
Total current assets           76,271                       54,147          
Long-term inventory, net of allowance for obsolescence of $1,168 and $120, respectively           701                       1,557          
Rental equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $191,745 and $177,729, respectively           373,649                       246,450          
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $17,649 and $16,981, respectively           20,550                       22,176          
Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $2,384 and $2,259, respectively           775                       900          
Other assets           6,783                       3,016          
Total assets $         478,729             $         328,246          
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current Liabilities:      
Accounts payable $         17,628             $         6,481          
Accrued liabilities           15,085                       23,918          
Total current liabilities           32,713                       30,399          
Credit facility           164,000                       25,000          
Deferred income tax liability           41,636                       39,798          
Other long-term liabilities           4,486                       2,973          
Total liabilities           242,835                       98,170          
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ Equity:      
Preferred stock, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding           —                       —          
Common stock, 30,000 shares authorized, par value $0.01; 13,688 and 13,519 shares issued, respectively           137                       135          
Additional paid-in capital           116,480                       115,411          
Retained earnings           134,281                       129,534          
Treasury shares, at cost, 1,310 shares           (15,004 )             (15,004 )
Total stockholders' equity           235,894                       230,076          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $         478,729             $         328,246          


 NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
  For the Years Ended December 31,
    2023       2022  
Revenue:      
Rental income $         106,159             $         74,465          
Sales           8,921                       8,568          
Aftermarket services           6,087                       1,792          
Total revenue           121,167                       84,825          
Operating costs and expenses:      
Cost of rentals, exclusive of depreciation stated separately below           48,877                       37,750          
Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation stated separately below           8,919                       7,650          
Cost of aftermarket services, exclusive of depreciation stated separately below           4,658                       957          
Selling, general and administrative expenses           16,457                       13,642          
Depreciation and amortization           26,550                       24,116          
Impairment expense           779                       —          
Inventory allowance           3,965                       83          
Retirement of rental equipment           505                       196          
Total operating costs and expenses           110,710                       84,394          
Operating income           10,457                       431          
Other income (expense):      
Interest expense           (4,082 )             (364 )
Other income (expense)           245                       (108 )
Total other income, net           (3,837 )             (472 )
Income (loss) before income taxes:           6,620                       (41 )
Provision for income taxes:      
Current           (35 )             (17 )
Deferred           (1,838 )             (511 )
Total income tax expense           (1,873 )             (528 )
Net income $         4,747             $         (569 )
Earnings (loss) per share:      
Basic $         0.39             $         (0.05 )
Diluted $         0.38             $         (0.05 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:      
Basic           12,316                       12,305          
Diluted           12,383                       12,305          


 NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
  For the Years Ended December 31,
    2023       2022  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net income (loss) $         4,747             $         (569 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization           26,550                       24,116          
Amortization of debt issuance costs           425                       48          
Deferred taxes           1,838                       511          
Gain on disposal of assets           (481 )             (250 )
Impairment expense           779                       —          
Retirement of rental equipment           505                       196          
Provision for credit losses           492                       —          
Inventory allowance           3,965                       83          
Stock-based compensation           2,054                       1,910          
Loss on company owned life insurance           235                       389          
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Trade accounts receivables           (25,010 )             (4,279 )
Inventory           (669 )             (4,143 )
Prepaid income taxes and prepaid expenses           (7 )             (250 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities           2,436                       10,033          
Deferred income           —              
Other           174                       (31 )
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES           18,033                       27,764          
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Purchase of rental equipment, property and other equipment           (153,943 )             (65,122 )
Purchase of company owned life insurance           (422 )             (329 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   477               372          
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES           (153,888 )             (65,079 )
CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Proceeds from line of credit           139,000                       25,000          
Proceeds of other long-term liabilities           —                       (3 )
Payments of other long term liabilities           (95 )             —          
Payments of debt issuance costs           (2,693 )             (77 )
Purchase of treasury shares               (6,660 )
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards           (983 )             (515 )
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES           135,229                       17,745          
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS           (626 )             (19,570 )
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD           3,372                       22,942          
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $         2,746             $         3,372          
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:      
Interest paid $         7,053             $         276          
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS      
Transfer of rental equipment to inventory $         665             $         —          
Right of use asset acquired through a finance lease           1,146                       —          
Right of use asset acquired through an operating lease $         63             $         229           



