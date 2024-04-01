MEC Mireille Wenger appointment of members of the Western Cape Consumer Affairs Tribunal

In a significant move aimed at bolstering consumer protection and enforcing consumer rights, Mireille Wenger, the Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, today officially announced the formal establishment, and appointment of members of the Western Cape Consumer Affairs Tribunal.

The Western Cape Consumer Affairs (Unfair Business Practices) Act, 2002 (Act 10 of 2002), is a cornerstone piece of legislation designed to tackle and regulate unfair business practices that detrimentally affect consumers. A pivotal provision within this Act is the establishment of the Western Cape Consumer Affairs Tribunal, a body vested with the authority to adjudicate on matters concerning unfair business practices following thorough investigations by the Office of the Consumer Protector.

Seated in Cape Town, the Tribunal is set to play a crucial role in ensuring justice for consumers. It stands as a testament to the Western Cape Government's dedication to creating a fair and just business environment for all its residents.

Following a comprehensive nomination and selection process, Minister Wenger has appointed the following individuals to the Tribunal:

Ms Lizanne Venter, Chairperson

Mr Andre du Plessis, Member

Mr Menelisi Bennet Mdebuka, Member

Mr Alvin Peter, Member

Mr Lionel Esterhuizen, Alternate Member

Mr Claude Bassuday, Alternate Member

Minister Wenger expressed her confidence in the newly appointed members, stating, "As our economy continues to grow and create jobs, the combined wealth of experience in law, business and consumer affairs, led by Ms Venter as chairperson, the Tribunal members have exactly what we need to ensure the effective implementation of our consumer protection legislation. They have my full support as they execute their duties for the benefit of businesses and residents in the Western Cape."

Media Queries:

Georgina Maree

Spokesperson for the Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities

(Responsible for the Provincial Treasury and the Department of Economic Development and Tourism)

Cell: 076 423 7541

Email: georgina.maree@westerncape.gov.za

