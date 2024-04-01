Western Cape Infrastructure on applications for Masakh’iSizwe Bursary opening on 1 April 2024

Applications for the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure’s Masakh’iSizwe Bursary open on 1 April 2024.



On 1 April 2024, applications for the 2025 Masakh’iSizwe (MiS) Bursary programme intake open. The closing date for applications is 31 August 2024.



The MiS offers bursaries are for full-time studies towards a degree or diploma in the transport, engineering and infrastructure disciplines. This is part of the department’s strategy to mitigate the skills scarcity in the infrastructure sector.



The department has partnered with leading Higher Education Learning Institutions such as University of Stellenbosch, the University of Cape Town and the Cape Peninsula of University Technology for this programme. Between the 2019 and 2024 academic years, the department has assisted 865 bursary recipients, to pursue their dreams of studying through our partner higher education institutions. In the same period, 185 students successfully graduated, with 135 employed in the department and private sector. Currently, an additional 15 graduates are in the process of getting placed.



The impact of the programme has been significant for beneficiaries. One such beneficiary is Allison Klaasen, from Saron, who passed with 9 distinctions and is currently working in the Transport Infrastructure branch. Allison was raised by her grandmother. Reflecting on what this opportunity means to her Allison said, “I am showing the youth of Saron that someone like them can obtain a degree in civil engineering from a prestigious university while infiltrating a very male-dominated industry. I want the youth of Saron to believe that it is possible to become a professional in this industry and that’s also why I want to work for the Department.”



Earlier this week, the provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers announced the 2024/25 budget for the Infrastructure department and the increase in the allocation of funds for MiS from R12,208 million in the previous fiscal year to R12,756 million.

Minister Simmers spoke on the importance of having such a bursary programme as part of the Western Cape Government’s investment in the infrastructure sector. “By investing in the education and future of our youth through initiatives like the Masakh’iSizwe Bursary Programme, we are not only building bridges to opportunity but also laying the foundation for a brighter and more prosperous future for the Western Cape.”



The bursary covers various expenses such as tuition fees, support programmes to ensure academic performance remains on track, accommodation, meals and/or transportation. This comprehensive support allows students to focus on their studies without financial obstacles.

Application forms will be available as of 1 April 2024:

www.westerncape.gov.za/masakhisizwe

Contact details for MiS enquiries:

Tel: 021 483 9545/0964 | Cell: 081 040 6562

Email: doibursary@westerncape.gov.za

Address: 23rd floor, 9 Lower Burg Street, The Box, Cape Town, 8001



Media Enquiries:

Ntobeko Mbingeleli

Spokesperson for Minister Tertuis Simmers

ntobeko.mbingeleli@westerncape.gov.za

021 483 8067 (o)

061 447 7851 (m)



Jandré Bakker

Head of Communication

Department of Infrastructure

Email: jandre.bakker@westerncape.gov.za



a