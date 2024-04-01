MEC Tertuis Simmers hands over houses to Stanford housing development beneficiaries, 2 Apr

On Tuesday, 2 April 2024, the provincial Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers will hand over the first set of houses in Phase 1 of the Stanford housing development, in Stanford Overstrand municipality.



The development is earmarked to create 621 housing opportunities upon completion. On Tuesday, the first group of qualifying beneficiaries will receive their houses, as part of Phase 1’s 100 housing units’ package. The beneficiaries will include the elderly and farmworkers.



Minister Simmers who will be joined by the Overstrand Executive Mayor Annelie Rabie at the ceremonial handover spoke of his pride in the project’s progress. “This is one of the exemplary developments of the Western Cape Government’s commitment to an accelerated delivery of quality housing opportunities for all residents. I look forward to the handover of these houses to the qualifying beneficiaries particularly the elderly”.



ALL MEDIA ARE INVITED TO ATTEND:

Date: Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Time: 10:00 am – 11:30 am

Venue: Myddleton Street, Opposite Die Bron Primary School, Stanford



Media queries:

Mr Ntobeko Mbingeleli

Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers

ntobeko.mbingeleli@westerncape.gov.za

021 483 8067 (o)

061 447 7851 (m)



Jandré Bakker

Head of Communication

Department of Infrastructure

Email: jandre.bakker@westerncape.gov.za

