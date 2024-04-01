Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,456 in the last 365 days.

Epic Bio to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Cantor Virtual Muscular Dystrophy Symposium

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epic Bio, a leading epigenetic editing company that plans to dose its first patients later this year, today announced that Amber Salzman, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Virtual Muscular Dystrophy Symposium at 9:40 a.m. PT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Institutional investors should contact their Cantor representatives for additional information.

About Epic Bio
Epic Bio is a leading epigenetic editing company, leveraging the power of CRISPR without cutting DNA. The company’s proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) includes the smallest Cas protein known to work in human cells, enabling in vivo or ex vivo delivery via a single viral vector. Epic plans to begin dosing patients in a clinical trial of its lead program — EPI-321 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) — in 2024; additional programs seek to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD), heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), and other indications. Visit www.epic-bio.com for more information or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Shawn M. Cox
Epic Bio
Manager, Investor Relations, and Corporate Communications
shawn.cox@epic-bio.com

Media Contact

Lisa Raffensperger
Ten Bridge Communications
lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com
(617) 903-8783


Primary Logo

You just read:

Epic Bio to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Cantor Virtual Muscular Dystrophy Symposium

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more