Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to Announce First Quarter Earnings Results April 25, 2024

STUART, Fla., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), a bank holding company whose operating entity is Seacoast Bank, today announced it will release first quarter 2024 results on April 25th, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of Seacoast’s earnings results at the company’s website www.SeacoastBanking.com on the home page by selecting “Press Releases” under the heading “News/Events.”

Seacoast will host a conference call April 26th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the first quarter 2024 earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (800) 715-9871 (Conference ID: 7523995). Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast’s website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting “Presentations” under the heading “News/Events.” Additionally, a recording of the call will be made available to individuals shortly after the conference call and can be accessed via a link at www.SeacoastBanking.com under the heading “Corporate Information.” The recording will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with $14.6 billion in assets and $11.8 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2023. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at 77 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about the Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com.

