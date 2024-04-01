Stryker to announce financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024

Portage, Michigan, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will report financial results for first quarter of fiscal year 2024 on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. A press release will be issued at approximately 4:05pm ET and available at Stryker - Press Releases that day. The press release will include summary financial information for the company’s first quarter of fiscal year 2024, that ended March 31, 2024.

Stryker will host a webcast at 4:30pm ET on Tuesday, April 30, to discuss results for its first quarter fiscal year 2024. The webcast can be accessed at Stryker - Events & Presentations . An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company's website two hours after the live call ends.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com .

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jason Beach, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com