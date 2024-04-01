Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,457 in the last 365 days.

Stryker to announce financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024

Portage, Michigan, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will report financial results for first quarter of fiscal year 2024 on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.  A press release will be issued at approximately 4:05pm ET and available at Stryker - Press Releases that day. The press release will include summary financial information for the company’s first quarter of fiscal year 2024, that ended March 31, 2024.

Stryker will host a webcast at 4:30pm ET on Tuesday, April 30, to discuss results for its first quarter fiscal year 2024.  The webcast can be accessed at Stryker - Events & Presentations.  An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company's website two hours after the live call ends.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Jason Beach, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com 

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Stryker to announce financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more