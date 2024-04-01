Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,456 in the last 365 days.

North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to Meet April 3

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Wednesday, April 3 at 10:00 am.  The public is invited to attend the meeting in person or online.

What:                               North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting
When:                              Wednesday, April 3 at 10:00 am
Where:                             Archdale Building
                                            Ground Floor Hearing Room
                                            512 N Salisbury St, Raleigh

There will be an in-person public comment period with an opportunity to sign up upon arrival at the meeting.

DRAFT AGENDA
Join via Webex: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m3cea71c826c9dc050aea7e7f5b8ba193
    Webinar number: 2437 875 2089
    Webinar password: NCDEQ (62337 from phones and video systems)

Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003 US Toll or 1-904-900-2303 United States Toll (Jacksonville)
    Access code: 243 787 52089

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board includes experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering, and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state Departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further.

To learn more about the board and hear recordings of past meetings, please visit https://deq.nc.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/secretaries-science-advisory-board.

###

You just read:

North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to Meet April 3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more