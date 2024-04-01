North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to Meet April 3

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Wednesday, April 3 at 10:00 am. The public is invited to attend the meeting in person or online.

What: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting

When: Wednesday, April 3 at 10:00 am

Where: Archdale Building

Ground Floor Hearing Room

512 N Salisbury St, Raleigh

There will be an in-person public comment period with an opportunity to sign up upon arrival at the meeting.

Join via Webex: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m3cea71c826c9dc050aea7e7f5b8ba193

Webinar number: 2437 875 2089

Webinar password: NCDEQ (62337 from phones and video systems)

Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003 US Toll or 1-904-900-2303 United States Toll (Jacksonville)

Access code: 243 787 52089

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board includes experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering, and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state Departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further.

To learn more about the board and hear recordings of past meetings, please visit https://deq.nc.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/secretaries-science-advisory-board.

