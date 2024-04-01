Media Advisory: Governor Wes Moore to Honor Century Farm Families Event Celebrates Families Farming the Same Land for Over 100 Years

April 1, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 1, 2024) – Governor Wes Moore will present Century Farm awards to seven Maryland farm families, honoring their dedication to agriculture and long-term stewardship of the land. Established in 1994, the Century Farm Program honors families who have farmed the same land for more than 100 years. Including this year’s inductees, the program has honored 216 farms across the state. Farms in seven counties will be recognized at the event, including: Anne Arundel, Caroline, Dorchester, Garrett, Harford, St. Mary’s and Worcester.

____________________________________________________________________________________

What: Maryland Century Farm Program Awards Ceremony

When: Tuesday, April; 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Program will begin with brief remarks followed by photo opportunities with each Century Farm family.

Where: Governor’s Reception Room ,

Maryland State House

100 State Circle

Annapolis, MD

NOTE: Media interested in attending should RSVP to Lauren at Lauren.Moses1@maryland.gov.

###

Follow the Maryland Department of Agriculture on Facebook @MdAgDept