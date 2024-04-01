RELEASE: State to Host Annual Financial Literacy Fair in Downtown Honolulu

News Releases Posted on Apr 1, 2024 in BREG



April 1, 2024

State to Host Annual Financial Literacy Fair in Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU – The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Business Registration Division celebrates Financial Literacy Month by hosting its Annual Financial Literacy Fair on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tamarind Park, Bishop Square, in Downtown Honolulu.

The informational fair will feature various government agencies and nonprofit organizations to provide the general public with information on saving and investing, insurance, home ownership preparation, credit, planning for retirement, tips on financial fraud prevention, and more.

“By bringing together these organizations, we aim to equip our community with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their finances, protect against fraud, and plan for a secure future,” said DCCA Director Nadine Ando.

In addition to the Business Registration Division’s Investor Education Program, other exhibitors include:

City and County of Honolulu Real Property Assessment Division Division of Treasury, Tax Relief Section Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, Sex Assault Team Honolulu Police Department – District Community Policing Team

HI529 – Hawaiʻi’s College Savings Program

The state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Business Registration Division – LifeSmarts Business Registration Division – Business Action Center (BAC) Consumer Education Program Division of Financial Institutions Insurance Division

The state of Hawai‘i Department of Taxation

The state of Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General

Hawaiʻi HomeOwnership Center

Hawaiian Community Assets

Hawaiʻi Credit Union League (HCUL)

Social Security Administration

Internal Revenue Service – Taxpayer Advocate Service

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Hawaiʻi

U.S. Postal Service

