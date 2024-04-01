RELEASE: State to Host Annual Financial Literacy Fair in Downtown Honolulu
DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR | KE KIAʻĀINA
NADINE Y. ANDO
DIRECTOR | KA LUNA HOʻOKELE
TY Y. NOHARA
COMMISSIONER OF SECURITIES
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 1, 2024
State to Host Annual Financial Literacy Fair in Downtown Honolulu
HONOLULU – The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Business Registration Division celebrates Financial Literacy Month by hosting its Annual Financial Literacy Fair on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tamarind Park, Bishop Square, in Downtown Honolulu.
The informational fair will feature various government agencies and nonprofit organizations to provide the general public with information on saving and investing, insurance, home ownership preparation, credit, planning for retirement, tips on financial fraud prevention, and more.
“By bringing together these organizations, we aim to equip our community with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their finances, protect against fraud, and plan for a secure future,” said DCCA Director Nadine Ando.
In addition to the Business Registration Division’s Investor Education Program, other exhibitors include:
- City and County of Honolulu
- Real Property Assessment Division
- Division of Treasury, Tax Relief Section
- Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, Sex Assault Team
- Honolulu Police Department – District Community Policing Team
- HI529 – Hawaiʻi’s College Savings Program
- The state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
- Business Registration Division – LifeSmarts
- Business Registration Division – Business Action Center (BAC)
- Consumer Education Program
- Division of Financial Institutions
- Insurance Division
- The state of Hawai‘i Department of Taxation
- The state of Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General
- Hawaiʻi HomeOwnership Center
- Hawaiian Community Assets
- Hawaiʻi Credit Union League (HCUL)
- Social Security Administration
- Internal Revenue Service – Taxpayer Advocate Service
- U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Hawaiʻi
- U.S. Postal Service
# # #
Media Contact:
William Nhieu
Communications Officer
Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 808-586-7582