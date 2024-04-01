Cassava Sciences, Inc. investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; April 2, 2024 deadline.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:SAVA) investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased Cassava securities between August 18, 2022 and October 12, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The complaint asserts that throughout the class period, the defendants provided materially inaccurate and deceptive statements about the company's business practices, operational procedures, and adherence to regulatory guidelines. In detail, it is claimed that the defendants disseminated false or misleading information or neglected to reveal that:

the company did not uphold sufficient and robust data management controls and protocols pertaining to its pharmaceutical research endeavors;

consequently, the data disseminated to support simufilam was vulnerable to alterations that exaggerated the drug’s efficacy;

as such, Cassava misrepresented the success of its research initiatives and the potential efficacy and market viability of simufilam;

all these issues, upon being disclosed, were poised to inflict considerable financial and/or reputational damage on the company; and

therefore, the company’s statements to the public were substantially false and misleading at all times of relevance.



