Flewber Global Inc. Announces The Appointment of Peter John Pahygiannis as Director of Operations for Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary Ponderosa Air, LLC

NEW YORK, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flewber Global Inc., a leader in local and regional personal air mobility solutions, today announced the appointment of aviation industry veteran Peter John Pahygiannis as Director of Operations for Ponderosa Air, LLC, its wholly-owned FAA Part 135 Operator.



Mr. Pahygiannis’ career is filled with many notable highlights, most recently serving as the Director of Operations for the largest Vision Jet fleet in the United States, where he was responsible for establishing, maintaining, and managing all aspects of regulatory and safety compliance. He brings with him over 40 years of experience in the aviation industry across the United States, Asia, and the Middle East , along with nearly 27,000 flight hours and variety of type ratings in such aircraft as the Boing 737, Airbus 320 and the Canadair CL65, to name a few. Mr. Pahygiannis’ deep understanding of regulatory compliance, safety protocols, and international operations started during his service in the United States Airforce, where he held a rank of Sergeant and served as Administrative Assistant to the Deputy Commander for Maintenance for Air Force One. Some of his responsibilities were Maintenance Operation Instruction (MOI) Manager and Security Manager for Airforce One, a strong indicator of his commitment to the highest standards of safety and security.

“We are thrilled to welcome Peter Pahygiannis to the Flewber Global team,” said Marc Sellouk, Founder and CEO at Flewber Global. “His unparalleled experience in domestic and international aviation operations, coupled with his proven expertise in regulatory compliance and safety, will be instrumental as we launch our Flewber Hops personal air mobility service domestically and expand globally. Peter’s leadership will be critical in ensuring the smooth and successful operation of Ponderosa Air, LLC, as we revolutionize air travel for consumers.”

Mr. Pahygiannis’ appointment underscores Flewber Global’s unwavering commitment to safety and regulatory compliance as it pioneers the future of personal air mobility. His extensive experience will be invaluable in navigating the complex regulatory landscape and ensuring the highest standards of safety for Flewber Hops passengers.

About Flewber Global Inc.

Flewber Global Inc. is a leading innovator in personal air mobility solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, Flewber Global is developing and soon deploying their Flewber Hops local and regional personal air mobility service, offering on-demand air travel that will be faster, easier, and more convenient than traditional transportation options. Flewber Global is committed to providing a safe and accessible transportation solution that will revolutionize the way people travel.

Media Contact

media@flewber.com



