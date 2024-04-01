Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,453 in the last 365 days.

Asbestos Awareness Week - Be Aware of Asbestos Hazards

CANADA, April 1 - Released on April 1, 2024

April 1-7 is Global Asbestos Awareness Week which provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the dangers of asbestos in the workplace.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring fibrous material that was regularly used in buildings until the late 1990s. If products containing asbestos are disturbed, the tiny fibres are released into the air. When they are breathed in, they can become trapped in the lungs and stay there for many years. Over time, these fibres can accumulate and lead to serious health problems.

"Saskatchewan has taken many steps to ensure that workers are protected from the dangers of asbestos," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don McMorris said. "The online Asbestos Registry of Public Buildings was created to ensure that information about the presence of asbestos is easily accessible. This is just one of many educational tools available to protect workers from asbestos-related harm."

The Public Health Act, 1994 requires the provincial government, Crown corporations, health regions and all facilities used as public schools to provide and post information about the presence of asbestos in those buildings.

Currently, Saskatchewan is the only provincial jurisdiction to have an online asbestos registry available to the public. 

To date, over 5,200 facilities have been registered in the searchable online tool.

In the 2024-25 provincial budget, $230,000 in new funding is provided to replace the current asbestos registry. This will ensure that the registry continues to protect workers when doing repairs or renovations to public buildings identified as containing asbestos. 

Before the late 1990s, asbestos was used in over 3,000 different manufactured products. The only way to find out if a material contains asbestos is to have a sample tested at a qualified laboratory.

Learn more about the dangers of asbestos in the workplace, including information about understanding, identifying and handling asbestos. Visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/asbestos and WorkSafe Saskatchewan https://www.worksafesask.ca/asbestos/.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kate Crowley
Labour Relations and Workplace Safety
Regina
Phone: 306-570-2839
Email: kate.crowley@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Asbestos Awareness Week - Be Aware of Asbestos Hazards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more