The 2024-25 Saskatchewan Anglers Guide is Now Available Online

CANADA, April 1 - Released on April 1, 2024

Outdoor enthusiasts can now conveniently access and download this year's Anglers Guide to their phones or other devices.

The Saskatchewan Anglers Guide details the regulations, policies and practices that guide recreational fishing in the province, including a comprehensive listing of waterbodies with specific catch limits and special regulations. Physical copies of the 2024-25 Saskatchewan Anglers Guide will be available at Ministry of Environment's field offices with front counter service where angling licenses are sold, most provincial park offices and select retail outlets in early May.

"Saskatchewan is lucky to be home to some of the best freshwater fishing in Canada," Environment Minister Christine Tell said. "With the 2024-25 guide now available, we encourage all anglers to review the guide to ensure your fishing activities are compliant with the regulations. We look forward to a safe and enjoyable fishing season for all anglers in Saskatchewan!"

The new season opens May 5 in the southern management zone, May 15 in the central management zone and May 25 in the northern management zone. Anglers should be familiar with Saskatchewan's fishing regulations before heading out.

The guide serves as a vital reference for recreational and competitive anglers, with important information on catch-and-release practices, preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species and information on how to measure your catch and properly package it for transport.

Anglers aged 16 and older are required to purchase an angling license to fish in Saskatchewan, except for Saskatchewan resident seniors age 65+. Saskatchewan and Canadian resident Armed Forces veterans who were honourably discharged are eligible to receive a free angling license, subject to verification. Angling licenses are available online 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be stored to your digital device.

For more information or to purchase an angling license, visit: saskatchewan.ca/fishing.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Val NicholsonEnvironmentPrince AlbertPhone: 306-953-2459Email: val.nicholson@gov.sk.ca