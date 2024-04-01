Gabelli Funds to Host 10th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium Thursday, April 4, 2024

GREENWICH, Conn., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 10th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The symposium will draw companies with a focus on the themes of waste, water treatment, and the environment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.



Presenting Companies:



8:20am Opening Remarks Tony Bancroft, Gabelli Funds 8:30 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) Brian DelGhiaccio, CFO;

Aaron Evans, VP, IR 9:00 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) Joe Box, VP, IR 9:30 Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) Bill Drew, SVP & CFO 10:00 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST)* John Casella, CEO;

Ned Coletta, President 10:30 Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) Larry Hilsheimer, CFO;

Bill D’Onofrio, IR 11:00 Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE: SES) Rene Amirault, CEO 11:30 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) Sudhakar Viswanathan, VP;

Heather Crowell, EVP 12:00pm Lunch Break 12:15 Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) Fady Mansour, CFO;

Kevin O’Dowd, Head of IR 12:45 Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) Ray Hatch, President & CEO;

Brett Johnson, SVP & CFO 1:15 Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) Mark Duff, CEO 1:45 BioLargo, Inc. (OTC: BLGO) Dennis Calvert, CEO;

Alex Evans, IR 2:15 The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV: MYLK) Julia Stamberger, CEO 2:45 Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS)* Steve Cotton, President & CEO;

Judd Merrill, CFO *Participating Virtually

The Harvard Club, New York City, NY

Thursday, April 4, 2023

Registration link: CLICK HERE

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:

James Carey

Client Relations

(914) 921-8318



For further information please visit www.gabelli.com



