Gabelli Funds to Host 10th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium Thursday, April 4, 2024

GREENWICH, Conn., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 10th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The symposium will draw companies with a focus on the themes of waste, water treatment, and the environment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.

Presenting Companies:

8:20am   Opening Remarks   Tony Bancroft, Gabelli Funds
         
8:30   Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG)   Brian DelGhiaccio, CFO;
Aaron Evans, VP, IR
         
9:00   Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) Joe Box, VP, IR
         
9:30   Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK)   Bill Drew, SVP & CFO
         
10:00   Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST)*   John Casella, CEO;
Ned Coletta, President
         
10:30   Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF)   Larry Hilsheimer, CFO;
Bill D’Onofrio, IR
         
11:00   Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE: SES)   Rene Amirault, CEO
         
11:30   374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO)   Sudhakar Viswanathan, VP;
Heather Crowell, EVP
         
12:00pm   Lunch Break    
         
12:15   Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP)   Fady Mansour, CFO;
Kevin O’Dowd, Head of IR
         
12:45   Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC)   Ray Hatch, President & CEO;
Brett Johnson, SVP & CFO
         
1:15   Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI)   Mark Duff, CEO
         
1:45   BioLargo, Inc. (OTC: BLGO)   Dennis Calvert, CEO;
Alex Evans, IR
         
2:15   The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV: MYLK)   Julia Stamberger, CEO
         
2:45   Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS)*   Steve Cotton, President & CEO;
Judd Merrill, CFO
         
         
*Participating Virtually    
         

The Harvard Club, New York City, NY

Thursday, April 4, 2023

Registration link: CLICK HERE

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:

James Carey
Client Relations
(914) 921-8318
        
For further information please visit www.gabelli.com

 


Primary Logo

