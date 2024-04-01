Frazer Lanier, Alabama-based investment bank maintains firm industry lead in home state, statistics show

Reuters: Frazer Lanier has led the state of Alabama in both total municipal underwritings and education underwritings for more than a decade.

We form long-term relationships and measure our success in meeting and anticipating the needs of our clients.” — Bob Young

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, U.S., April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Alabama-based investment bank again ranks first for bond work within its home state, according to recent industry rankings.

The Frazer Lanier Company, Inc. was ranked first in the number of Alabama bond issuances in 2023, according to available industry data from Thomson Reuters. Transaction totals include Frazer Lanier’s role as both senior manager and co-manager.

“We have focused on building an outstanding team of financial professionals at Frazer Lanier,” said company president Bob Young. “As a result, we continue to lead, year after year, the Alabama public finance market due to the hard work of our team.”

Recent numbers are derived from a computation of public transaction data from Thomson Reuters, compiled from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023, and including dozens of firms.

Services provided by Frazer Lanier spanned the entire state, benefiting communities from the Shoals to Montgomery and Mobile to the Wiregrass.

“The quality of our relationships and attention to detail is our primary focus,” said Young, a native of Selma and a graduate of Auburn University . “We form long-term relationships and measure our success in meeting and anticipating the needs of our clients.”

The financial transactions from Frazer Lanier helped fund major public infrastructure projects that enhance the quality of life for all Alabamians including sewer improvements, school construction and other essential public buildings.

According to Thomson Reuters, Frazer Lanier has led the state of Alabama in both total municipal underwritings and education underwritings for more than a decade.

“We’ve managed to lead the Alabama market even during difficult financial climates,” said Johnny Dill, executive vice president. “Delivering a timely financing for our clients requires a great deal of trust and effort. We are proud to enjoy the confidence of our clients, and our team works hard every day to maintain those relationships.”

Dill has been directly responsible for developing financings for a number of cities and their utility systems. Additionally, he has structured and managed various financings for airport authorities, boards of education and institutions of higher learning.

In 2024 Dill began the new year by opening a new office for the company in downtown Florence, extending Frazer Lanier’s commitment to its clients in every region of its home state.

Frazer Lanier provides investment banking services to a long list of public and private clients by serving as an underwriter and placement agent for tax-exempt and taxable bonds. The firm also does a variety of corporate financings across the country.

Founded in 1976 and based in Montgomery, Frazer Lanier also has offices in Florence and Birmingham.