Man Convicted of Second-Degree Felony, Sent to Prison for Financial Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult—His Mother

April 1, 2024

VERNAL, UTAH—Last week, in the Eighth District Court before Presiding Judge Clark A. McClellan, Mannix George Glines, 50, was sentenced to one to 15 years in prison for financially exploiting a vulnerable adult. Glines was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $60,168.

This is Glines’ second felony conviction prosecuted by this office for the financial exploitation of the same victim, his mother.

“Stealing from or abusing anyone vulnerable is abhorrent, but to couple that abuse of trust with the exploitation of a family member is truly reprehensible,” said Attorney General Reyes.

“I applaud the Utah AG’s MFCU Division, led by Director Kaye Lynn Wootton. Her team is steadfastly committed to protecting the state’s most vulnerable adults from abuse, neglect, and exploitation.”

The Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Division of the Utah Attorney General’s Office filed charges against Glines in November 2022. Glines pleaded guilty to one count of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult on January 3, 2024, in violation of § 76-5-111.4(2)(b)-(c), a second-degree felony.

Glines was taken into custody after the hearing to begin his sentence at the Utah State Correctional Facility.

Note: The Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Division of the Utah Attorney General’s Office receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $2,825,860 for the federal fiscal year 2023. The State of Utah funds the remaining 25 percent.