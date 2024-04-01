Heroes on the Water Proudly Announces Partnership with SeaSucker

Allen, Texas, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heroes on the Water is proud to announce a partnership with SeaSucker. The partnership will provide opportunities for Heroes on the Water to expand their kayak fishing programs through SeaSucker’s generous Give Back Color Collection.

SeaSucker’s innovative vacuum mount technology seamlessly attaches racks to cars and marine accessories to boats and more without the worry of scratching surfaces or drilling holes. Incredibly strong, versatile, and easy to use. Through their Give Back Color Collection, SeaSucker will be donating 25% of select items purchased to Heroes on the Water.

"We're excited to collaborate with SeaSucker in a partnership that focuses on our shared passion for recreation therapy and community engagement. Together, we're making waves by providing kayak fishing experiences to more veterans, first responders and their families,” says Neil Mullaney, Heroes on the Water Executive Director.

Heroes on the Water has 57 volunteer-led chapters and 7 therapeutic programs across the United States. Our chapters hold regularly scheduled kayak fishing events at no-cost to veterans, first responders and their families.

Kayak fishing and outdoor recreational therapy is proven to alleviate stress and anxiety, improve relationships and increase confidence. In their 16-year history, Heroes on the Water has served over 61,000 veterans and first responders and more than 15,000 family members. Heroes on the Water recently published a study that highlights the healing benefits of their programs in decreasing anxiety, improving personal relationships, and alleviating symptoms of post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury.

"It's truly an honor to work with such an incredible organization. We love what we do, and part of what makes SeaSucker so special is the ability to partner with organizations whose missions truly speak to us. Heroes on the Water has made such a positive impact on the communities their chapters touch, and we are excited that this partnership will allow continued service to those who served our country,” says Genevieve Valk, SeaSucker LLC President and COO.

“Through committed partners like SeaSucker, we are expanding access to these healing outdoor activities, empowering more heroes to find solace and joy on the water,” said Mullaney. “We're deeply grateful for SeaSucker’s commitment to our mission.”

Founded in 2007, Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides recreational wellness experiences to veterans, first responders and their families. Our primary modality is kayak fishing which has proven cognitive and emotional benefits. These programs incorporate structured activities in a pressure-free environment creating opportunities for community building and personal healing. Our participants receive much needed camaraderie and support.

Innovation is the foundation of SeaSucker. Founder, Chuck Casagrande, has invented well over 200 different products to date. Every year SeaSucker works hard to introduce more and more creative solutions for the athlete or angler on the go. SeaSucker products are proudly made in the USA with the highest of standards in-house in Bradenton, Florida.

