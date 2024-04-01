Davis Wright Tremaine Named a Finalist for Outstanding Pro Bono Firm by Chambers USA

APRIL 1, 2024 – For the third consecutive year, the Chambers USA awards program has shortlisted Davis Wright Tremaine LLP in the category of Pro Bono: Outstanding Firm.

The award category recognizes law firms that have advanced DEI through pro bono innovation, with finalists chosen based on the breadth, commitment, impact, and originality of their work. Interviews and research were conducted by Chambers’ team of more than 200 analysts.

Undertaking matters and launching initiatives that advance race, equity, and justice are a central focus of Davis Wright’s renowned pro bono program. The firm regularly invites in-house teams to join in this important work and has been consistently recognized as a leader in expanding access to justice by engaging with corporate clients.

During 2023, the firm organized 50 days of service and educational trainings, during which Davis Wright lawyers and staff partnered with in-house counsel to support underrepresented and BIPOC communities. These events included initiatives to:

reform the unjust bail bond system, which disproportionately impacts people of color;

support transgender clients in legally changing their names;

uncover racially restrictive covenants in property deeds and map them;

help seniors avoid financial fraud and exploitation; and

prepare Afghan refugees for their asylum interviews.

“By leveraging the strengths and dedication of our corporate partners, we can more effectively address complex challenges and mobilize more legal advocates to serve diverse clients,” said Joanna Plichta Boisen, chief pro bono and social impact officer at Davis Wright. “We work hard to reimagine the way pro bono services are delivered and to create new, sustainable, scalable solutions that help diverse, marginalized communities access justice and equity.”

The Chambers USA Awards 2024 will be held virtually on Thursday, June 13th, 2024.

About Davis Wright Tremaine

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is an AmLaw 100 law firm with more than 600 lawyers representing clients based throughout the United States and around the world. Learn more about the firm’s dedication to pro bono at www.dwt.com/probono.

