Daytime lane closures for Kamehameha Highway paving in Kaneohe begin April 9

Posted on Apr 1, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT)  announces the paving of Kamehameha Highway between Pali Highway and Likelike Highway, will be shifting to a daytime schedule as the work gets closer to residential areas in Kāneʻohe.

Beginning Tuesday, April 9, crews will be repaving Kamehameha Highway heading toward Castle Junction. This will require closure of a single lane and the right shoulder of Kamehameha Highway in the southeast bound direction between Koʻolau View Drive and the H-3 Halekou Interchange from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

After the repaving is completed in the lanes heading toward Castle Junction, crews will shift to the Kāneʻohe-bound lanes. This is expected in late April.

HDOT began repaving Kamehameha Highway between Pali Highway and Likelike Highway in December 2023. Estimated completion of the $9 million project is late 2024. Originally HDOT expected completion of the paving this summer; however, the current rate of production and the switch to day work has extended the project.

HDOT reminds highway users to plan ahead of time. Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information. Please note all work is weather permitting.

For a weekly list of Oʻahu’s roadwork schedule, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

###

 

