Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2024

Wah Fu Education Group Limited ("Wah Fu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:WAFU), a provider of online education and exam preparation services, as well as related training materials and technology solutions for both institutions and individuals, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2023.



Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

For the Six Months Ended

September 30, ($’000, except per share data) 2023 2022 % Change Revenue $ 3,648 $ 5,453 (33.1 )% Gross profit $ 2,063 $ 2,788 (26.0 )% Gross margin 56.6 % 51.1 % (5.4 )pp Income (loss) from operations $ 273 $ 1,117 (75.6 )% Operating profit (loss) margin 7.5 % 20.5 % (13.0 )pp Net income (loss) $ 125 $ 1,056 88.2 % Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ 0.19 (73.1 )% * pp: percentage points

Revenue decreased by 33.1% year-over-year to $3.65 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023 from $5.45 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in revenue is primarily attributable to a decrease in one course offering from our online education services.

Gross profit decreased by 26.0% to $2.01 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023 from $2.79 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Gross margins were 56.6% and 51.1% for the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease in gross profit of online education services is primarily due to the decrease in revenue.

Incomes from operations were $0.27 million and $1.12 million for the each of six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Operating profit margin was 7.5% for the six months ended September 30, 2023, compared to operating profit margin of 20.5% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net income was $0.13 million or, income per share of $0.05 for the six months ended September 30, 2023, compared to net income of $1.06 million, or income per share of $0.19, for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Unaudited Financial Results for the six months ended September 30, 2023



Revenue

For the six months ended September 30, 2023, revenue decreased by $1.81 million, or 33.1%, to $3.65 million from $5.45 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to the decrease of revenue from one course offering from our online education services.

For the six months ended September 30, 2023, revenue from providing online education services decreased by $1.83 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in revenue from one course offering in our Business-to-Business-to-Customer (“B2B2C”) platforms. During the six months ended September 30, 2023, due to the implementation of local policies in Hunan province, some universities canceled the self-study examination, thus the courses provided to self-study examination decreased, the revenue from Business-to-Business-to-Customer (“B2B2C”) decrease gradually.

Cost of revenue

Cost of revenue decreased by $1.08 million, or 40.8%, to $1.57 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023 from $2.65 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease of overall cost of revenue was mainly due to decrease of cost of revenue for online education services. Cost of revenue mainly comprised of salaries and related expenses for our teaching support, course and content development, website maintenance and information technology engineers and other employees, fees paid to our course lecturers, depreciation and amortization expenses, server relocation and bandwidth leasing fees paid to third-party providers and other miscellaneous expenses. As the decrease of online education service revenue, cost related to online education service deceased for the six months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit

Gross profit decreased by $0.73 million, or 26.0%, to $2.06 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023 from $2.79 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Gross margin increased by 5.4 percent to 56.6% for the six months ended September 30, 2023 from 51.1% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease of gross profit was mainly due to the decrease of online education service revenue from one course offering. The minor increase in gross margin in the six months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period last year was due to the fact that our online education service has lower gross margin than technology development and other service revenue. The revenue of online education service decreased significantly in this period, thus the gross margin of total revenue increased for the six months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses increased by $0.23 million, or 40.2%, to $0.80 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023 from $0.57 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was mainly due to the fact that the Company increased the input in marketing promotion for this period.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.11 million, or 10.2%, to $0.99 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023 from $1.10 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year

Total operating expenses increased by $0.12 million, or 7.1%, to $1.79 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023 from $1.67 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Income (loss) from operations

Incomes from operations were $0.27 million and $1.12 million for each of the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Please see above for a detailed description of such Income (loss) from operations.

Other income (expenses)

Total other expenses, including interest income, loss from investments in unconsolidated entity, net of other expenses, was $0.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023 when it was a net income of $0.1 million in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Income before income taxes

Income before income taxes was $0.18 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023, compared to income before income taxes of $1.22 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net income and earnings per share

Net income was $0.12 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023, compared to net income of $1.06 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Net profit margin was 3.4% for the six months ended September 30, 2023, compared to net profit margin of 19.4% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

After deducting non-controlling interests, net profit attributable to the Company was $0.23 million, or profit of $0.05 basic and diluted share, for the six months ended September 30, 2022. This compared to net profit of $0.86 million, or profit of $0.19 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Weighted average number of shares outstanding was 4,440,085 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash of $11.42 million, compared to $12.57 million as of March 31, 2023. Total working capital was $11.10 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $11.69 million as of March 31, 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities was $0.10 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023 compared to net cash provided by operating activities $0.30 million for the same period last year. There was no cash used in or provided by investing activities for the six months ended September 30, 2023, compared to net cash used in investing activities $0.18 million for the same period last year. There was no cash used in or provided by financing activities for the six months ended September 30, 2023, compared to net cash provided by financing activities $0.04 million for the same period of last year.

Subsequent Events

Management has evaluated subsequent events through April 1, 2024, the date which the financial statements were available to be issued. All subsequent events requiring recognition as of September 30, 2023 have been incorporated into these financial statements and there are no subsequent events that require disclosure in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 855, “Subsequent Events.”

About Wah Fu Education Group Limited

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Wah Fu Education Group Limited provides online training and exam preparation services, as well as related training materials and technology solutions for both institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and students. For more information about Wah Fu, please visit www.edu-edu.cn.

WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of

September 30, As of

March 31, 2023 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 11,421,498 $ 12,567,463 Accounts receivable, net 777,440 793,212 Other receivables, net 253,700 251,953 Loan to third parties, current 603,165 551,930 Loan to related parties 1,745,384 1,761,979 Other current assets 216,393 69,104 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 15,017,580 15,995,641 Loan to third parties, noncurrent 92,218 171,004 Property and equipment, net 499,659 495,255 Intangible assets, net 16,834 54,382 Operating lease right-of-use assets 448,862 391,189 Long-term rent deposit 52,749 56,040 Deferred tax assets, net 352,681 374,681 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,480,583 $ 17,538,192 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Due to related parties $ 315,512 $ 315,512 Deferred revenue 1,874,303 2,110,628 Operating lease liabilities, current 219,072 210,274 Taxes payable 1,042,037 1,119,601 Other payables 116,830 136,110 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 171,732 179,440 Accounts payable 91,640 233,473 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,831,126 4,305,038 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 227,661 203,171 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,058,787 5,993,766 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY EQUITY Common stock, $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; 4,440,085 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively 44,401 44,401 Additional paid-in capital 5,123,941 5,123,941 Statutory reserve 907,869 867,530 Retained earnings 6,604,632 6,417,842 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,487,484 ) (752,391 ) Total shareholders’ equity 11,193,359 11,701,323 Non-controlling interest 1,228,437 1,328,660 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 12,421,796 13,029,983 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 16,480,583 $ 17,538,192





WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) For the Six Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 REVENUE $ 3,647,954 $ 5,453,052 COST OF REVENUE AND RELATED TAX Cost of revenue 1,569,477 2,650,570 Business and sales related tax 15,606 14,379 GROSS PROFIT 2,062,871 2,788,103 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling expenses 804,790 573,881 General and administrative expenses 985,346 1,097,104 Total operating expenses 1,790,136 1,670,985 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 272,735 1,117,118 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 98,240 104,846 Other income (expense) (190,929 ) 1,596 Total other income (expense), net (92,689 ) 106,442 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 180,046 1,223,560 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 55,492 167,071 NET INCOME 124,554 1,056,489 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (102,575 ) 193,622 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED $ 227,129 $ 862,867 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Net income 124,554 1,056,489 Other comprehensive loss: foreign currency translation loss (732,741 ) (1,044,121 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) (608,187 ) 12,368 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 2,352 (16,687 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED $ (610,539 ) $ 29,055 Earnings per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.19 Weighted average shares - basic and diluted 4,440,085 4,440,085







WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATION STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Ordinary Shares Additional

Paid-in Statutory Retained Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive Shareholders’ Non-

controlling Total Shares Amount Capital Reserves Earnings Income (Loss) Equity Interest Equity Balance at March 31, 2023 4,440,085 $ 44,401 $ 5,123,941 $ 867,530 $ 6,417,842 $ (752,391 ) $ 11,701,323 $ 1,328,660 $ 13,029,983 Net income (loss) - - - 227,129 - 227,129 (102,575 ) 124,554 Appropriation of statutory reserve - - - 40,339 (40,339 ) - - - - Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - (735,093 ) (735,093 ) 2,352 (732,741 ) Balance at September 30, 2023 4,440,085 $ 44,401 $ 5,123,941 $ 907,869 $ 6,604,632 $ (1,487,484 ) $ 11,193,359 $ 1,228,437 $ 12,421,796 Balance at March 31, 2022 4,440,085 $ 44,401 $ 4,798,793 $ 657,329 $ 5,722,151 $ (1,190 ) $ 11,221,484 $ 788,656 $ 12,010,140 Capital contribution - - - - - - - 42,174 42,174 Net income (loss) - - - - 921,007 - 921,007 193,622 1,114,629 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - (1,027,437 ) (1,027,437 ) (16,687 ) (1,044,124 ) Balance at September 30, 2022 4,440,085 $ 44,401 $ 4,798,793 $ 657,329 6,643,158 $ (1,028,627 ) $ 11,115,054 $ 1,007,765 $ 12,122,819





