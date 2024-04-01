EMU Succesfully Passes ISO 9001 Quality Management System, ISO 10002 Student Satisfaction System and ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety System Audits

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) has successfully passed the audits of three management systems, namely ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, ISO 10002:2018 Student Satisfaction Management System, and ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System, conducted by the Turkish Standards Institution (TSE) from 25-29 March, 2024, without any non-conformities. The management systems process, which commenced in 2015, was evaluated during a 5-day audit, coordinated by the Total Quality Center Directorate operating under the Vice Rector’s Office for Academic Affairs, and completed by a quality team responsible for their respective units.

During the audit process, the inspection team examined the units from both a documentation and infrastructural perspective. In addition to the management system activities, academic reviews and evaluations were conducted during the five-day audit. On 29 March, 2024, Friday at 11:30 a.m., a Closing Meeting was held at the EMU Senate Meeting Hall, attended by EMU General Secretary Rıza Çinkılıç, Academic Affairs Coordinator Assist. Prof. Dr. Burak Ali Çiçek and Hocanın, TSE Auditors Lütfiye Berber and Çetin Aygün, along with Quality Representatives of all units and Management Systems Consultant Latif Sakar. During the Closing Meeting, the findings of the audit team were shared.

Speaking at the Closing Meeting, TSE Auditor Lütfiye Berber stated that all the inspections had been completed and thanked EMU for their hospitality. Berber emphasized that without the support of the upper management, the system cannot function properly, noting that at EMU, the support of the upper management is evident, and employees should similarly support each other to strengthen the chain. Providing explanations about the strategic plan, Berber emphasized the importance of the strategic plan and discussed the findings obtained. TSE Auditor Çetin Aygün shared the findings obtained from the audits with the participants in his speech. Aygün also expressed his thanks to EMU for their hospitality.