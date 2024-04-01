Important Membership from EMU Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department Chair Prof. Dr. Mitat Koz

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Health Sciences Faculty, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department Chair Prof. Dr. Mitat Koz has been elected as a member of the Gender Equality Commission of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) at the meeting held in Lausanne, upon the proposal of the Turkish University Sports Federation.

Since its founding in 1949, the International University Sports Federation is the key driver to expand the role and reach of university sport around the world. FISU believes that sports values and sports practice work in perfect synchronicity within one’s university studies. The health, wellbeing, and experiences that students gain from sport help them become active members in our global society. FISU organizes world-class sports and educational events, all with the mission of providing university students with the opportunities to connect and exchange with students from around the world, in a collaborative and competitive environment. Alongside the annual world championships held in many sports disciplines, the summer and winter University Olympics (Universiades), held every two years, are the largest events organized by FISU.

Turkey University Sports Federation (TUSF) is a FISU member. Prof. Dr. Mitat Koz is also the Chairperson of TUSF Ethics Board. The Gender Equality Commission of FISU aims to apply the principle of gender equality and thus fully represent the values of university sports and the global values of our modern society by promoting, supporting, and enhancing the presence of women both on and off the field (i.e., participation in sports competitions and representation in sports governing bodies), in order to develop appropriate policies for FISU Executive Committee's recommendations. The commission, consisting of seven members, focuses its efforts on five main themes to increase diversity and inclusivity in gender equality;

Participation – there still exists polarization in many parts of the world around women taking part in sports. Encouraging women participation in sports.

Leadership – the number of women in administrative roles such as coach/director are less than men. For instance, at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, even though there will be athlete gender parity, only 13% of coaches participating will be women.

Resources – equal access to resources (financial and other) is important, including aspects such as ensuring prime times at sports facilities is available to all. Equal access to all kinds of resources.

Portrayal – ensuring greater visibility to the general public of women’s sport

Safe sport – increasing the understanding of the existence of hazing and sexual harassment in sport, as well as the need to ensure mental health supports.