Laredo CBP officers apprehend man in possession of child pornography

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers this weekend at Laredo Port of Entry apprehended a male traveler in possession of child pornography.

“Our frontline officers again maintained their vigilance and apprehended a man with child pornographic material,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “The heinous nature of the material and those victimized in its production underscores and illustrates the important work of our officers in keeping our communities safe.”

On Sunday, March 31, CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a male Mexican citizen driving a 2014 Chevrolet Aceo for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers found the subject in possession of child pornographic material, discovered within his personal belongings. The driver was arrested, and Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the case. 

