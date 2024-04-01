During Food Waste Prevention Week, DHEC Encourages South Carolinians to Save Money, Resources by Reducing Thrown-away Food

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

April 1, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — During national Food Waste Prevention Week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reminding residents of the everyday steps they can take at home to limit the amount of food that is thrown away. When food is wasted, all of the resources that went into producing the food also are wasted, and money is wasted by the person who bought the unused food.

Food Waste Prevention Week is recognized across the country from April 1-7 this year with the intent of educating the public about the human and environmental impacts of household food waste. Food is the number one item thrown away by Americans — and South Carolinians — each year.

“Wasted food squanders the land, water, energy, labor and other resources that were used to produce, package and move the food from farms and factories to people’s kitchens,” said Adah Gorton, DHEC Food Waste Prevention Specialist. “We want to encourage South Carolinians to begin taking small steps to prevent food waste and help put unneeded, nonperishable food items into the hands of nearby families who may be experiencing food insecurity.”

In 2016, DHEC created the Don’t Waste Food SC (DWFSC) initiative, which aligns with the goals of the national Food Waste Prevention Week. DWFSC is a statewide outreach campaign that brings together ambassadors from the public and private sectors to work together to reduce food waste in South Carolina.

DWFSC recently released an updated Reducing Wasted Food at Home guide and Food Waste Diary to help individuals track the food they consistently throw away and then strategize how to cut back on that waste.

Steps to reduce food waste include:

Plan your meals and shop smart. Use what you have at home first. Make a list of what you need and stick to it.

Prep smart and store smart. Prepare perishable food soon after shopping so it doesn’t have time to spoil. Consider meal prepping. Freeze items. Remember FIFO: first in, first out. Be mindful of storage specifics, especially for produce.

Learn about date labels. Food doesn’t magically spoil on label dates.

Love your leftovers. If dining out, take your leftovers home. Be creative to make new meals from extras.

Donate non-perishable items. One in 10 South Carolinians faces hunger, according to Feeding America. Find a food bank location near you.

To learn more about Food Waste Prevention Week, visit foodwastepreventionweek.com. To learn more about Don’t Waste Food SC, visit scdhec.gov/dwfsc. Follow Don’t Waste Food SC’s handle “@dontwastefoodsc” on Instagram and Facebook for additional information and resources.

