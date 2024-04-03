Leslie Close Sets a New Standard for Lifestyle Design in Los Angeles
Leslie Close Sets a New Standard for Lifestyle Design in Los AngelesLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leslie Close, the esteemed Principal Designer and CEO of Close Design, is redefining the standards of lifestyle design through her boutique and full-service interior design firm based in Los Angeles. With a focus on creating sanctuaries that support both professional and personal goals, Close Design utilizes Feng Shui remedies to enhance human potential and foster environments where individuals can thrive.
Leslie Close's journey to success is a compelling narrative of resilience and perseverance. Born and raised in San Diego to a Filipino/Japanese family, Leslie's diverse heritage and the challenges faced by her immigrant family have deeply influenced her world view and professional ethos. Her determination to transcend her family's struggles has been a driving force behind her success, making her a beacon of hope and inspiration in the entertainment and design industries.
As an expecting mother and wife, Leslie's life is a testament to her belief in the power of love, support, and the pursuit of abundance. Her holistic approach to design is not just about aesthetics but about nurturing the soul and creating spaces that reflect and enhance the lives of those who inhabit them.
About Close Design Close Design is renowned for its unique blend of luxury and sustainability, seamlessly integrating Feng Shui principles into its projects to enhance wealth, prosperity, and overall well-being. The firm's service area is centered around nourishing the energy of spaces to positively impact its inhabitants. Leslie Close was inspired to pursue interior design after recognizing a gap in the market for Feng Shui-influenced luxury home design. Her passion for creating harmonious, sustainable spaces is evident in her work, which includes notable projects like the construction of a beach home in Florida, where Feng Shui principles played a central role in the design process.
Close Design is distinguished by its commitment to sourcing eco-friendly materials and its emphasis on a human-first approach during the consultation process. This philosophy ensures that each design is deeply personal and reflective of the client's energy and desires. Among the company's greatest achievements is its success in showcasing the art of emerging global artists whose work aligns with Feng Shui principles, further integrating harmony into luxury home interiors. Looking to the future,
Leslie Close is excited to expand into Luxury Fashion, applying the same energy-focused approach to curated selections of fashion and accessories. Advice for Aspiring Designers Leslie Close encourages those aspiring to make their mark in the interior design world to find and refine their unique style and signature design elements. She emphasizes the importance of establishing strong client relationships and integrating design principles to create distinctive and creative spaces.
