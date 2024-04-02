Asteris Announces Partnership with VetlinkPRO to Revolutionize Veterinary Imaging and Practice Management
Asteris and VetlinkPRO announce partnership. Integrating vet PACS solution with vet practice management software.
Veterinary Practice Management Software solutions
Asteris partners with VetlinkPRO to transform vet care, integrating imaging with practice management software, enhancing efficiency and patient care globally.
This partnership is more than just a collaboration between two companies; it's a step forward in our mission to enhance veterinary care worldwide.”MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asteris, a leading innovator in veterinary imaging solutions, is thrilled to announce a landmark partnership with VetlinkPRO, the premier provider of veterinary practice management software. This collaboration is poised to set a new benchmark in veterinary care, combining Asteris's advanced imaging technology with VetlinkPRO's comprehensive practice management system. The integration promises to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and patient care in veterinary practices across the globe.
— Erik Berger
The partnership introduces a seamless integration of Asteris's Keystone Omni PACS system with VetlinkPRO, offering veterinary practices immediate, secure access to diagnostic images and data directly within the VetlinkPRO interface. This integration is designed to revolutionize the management and accessibility of diagnostic images, improving the speed and quality of patient care.
Key benefits of the partnership include:
• Enhanced Operational Efficiency: Practices can capture billing upfront, significantly reducing revenue leakage. The automated transfer of patient information minimizes data entry errors, streamlining both billing and patient care processes.
• Superior Image Management: The hybrid archival solution of Asteris Keystone Omni PACS ensures faster, more reliable access to images, both on-site and in the cloud, enhancing diagnostic capabilities without delay.
• User-Friendly Experience: Both veterinary professionals and staff benefit from an intuitive, easy-to-navigate interface, accessible through various devices and platforms.
• Dedicated Veterinary Focus: Asteris's commitment to veterinary-specific imaging and data management ensures that solutions are tailor-made for the unique needs of veterinary practices.
• Unwavering Support and Innovation: With a focus on continuous improvement and customer support, Asteris guarantees smooth integration and operation, helping practices stay ahead in the fast-evolving field of veterinary medicine.
"We are excited to partner with VetlinkPRO to bring our advanced imaging solutions to even more veterinary practices," said Erik Berger, General Manager at Asteris. "This partnership is more than just a collaboration between two companies; it's a step forward in our mission to enhance veterinary care worldwide."
Veterinary practices are encouraged to explore how the integration of VetlinkPRO and Asteris can transform their operations, setting a new standard for efficiency, reliability, and care excellence.
For more details on this revolutionary partnership and to see the integration in action, please visit https://www.asteris.com/ or https://vetlinkpro.com/.
About Asteris
Asteris is a pioneer in veterinary imaging solutions, dedicated to improving patient care through innovative technology. With a focus on user-friendly, efficient, and reliable systems, Asteris is at the forefront of the veterinary imaging industry, providing unparalleled support and continuous innovation.
About VetlinkPRO
VetlinkPRO is a leading veterinary practice management software provider, offering comprehensive solutions to streamline practice operations and enhance patient care. With a focus on integration and user experience, VetlinkPRO is committed to helping veterinary practices achieve operational excellence.
Dorothy Joseph
Aspire Software
dorothy.joseph@aspiresoftware.com
Asteris and Vetlink PRO Partnership Announcement Video