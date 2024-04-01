Investigation of Disc Medicine, Inc. (IRON) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
ATLANTA, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Disc Medicine, Inc. (“Disc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRON) complied with federal securities laws. On April 1, 2024, Disc issued a press release titled “Disc Reports Topline Results from Phase 2 AURORA Study of Bitopertin in Patients with Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP)” and stated, among other things, that “[d]espite the strong performance of bitopertin on the key secondary endpoint of cumulative time in light, consistent with results seen in BEACON, statistical significance was not met due to an outsized placebo response.” Following this news, the Company’s stock price declined.
If you purchased Disc stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/disc/ discuss your legal rights.
