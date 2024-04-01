SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ADTH, LABP, FUSN

NEW YORK, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH)’s sale to Cadent, LLC for $3.21 per share. If you are an AdTheorent shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP)’s sale to AbbVie Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, AbbVie would acquire Landos for $20.42 per share in cash upon closing, plus one non-tradable contingent value right per share with a value of up to $11.14 per share, subject to the achievement of a clinical development milestone. If you are a Landos shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN)’s sale to AstraZeneca. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, AstraZeneca would acquire all of Fusion’s outstanding shares for $21.00 per share in cash at closing plus a non-transferable contingent value right of $3.00 per share in cash payable upon the achievement of a specified regulatory milestone. If you are a Fusion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

