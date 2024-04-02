Stake and Cognizant Major League Cricket Announce Partnership for 2024 Season
MLC’s World Class T20 Action Returns This Summer with Stake as an Official Partner
We thoroughly enjoyed MLC’s inaugural season in 2023 and jumped at the chance to become an Official Partner...we see this as a breakout year for cricket in the US and can’t wait to be a part of it.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC) and Stake announced today their new, multi-year partnership that will see the social casino and online gaming brand support MLC’s second season this summer. The action kicks off on July 4th with some of the world’s best players set to participate in the high-octane T20 tournament.
— Akhil Sarin, Stake CMO
The collaboration between MLC and Stake will help enhance the overall experience, engaging cricket fans with innovative, exciting contests. Stake will sponsor the MVP of the Tournament award, which was won last year by MINY captain Nicholas Pooran led by his 137 not out from 55 balls with ten fours and 13 sixes in the Championship Final.
Akhil Sarin, Chief Marketing Officer for Stake, said, “We thoroughly enjoyed MLC’s inaugural season in 2023 and jumped at the chance to become an Official Partner for 2024 and beyond. With the T20 World Cup taking place on US soil later in the year, we see this as a breakout year for cricket in the US and can’t wait to be a part of it.”
“MLC is thrilled to welcome Stake as an official partner to help support the growth of the league and the game of cricket in America,” said Vijay Srinivasan, co-founder, Major League Cricket. “We’re excited to be partnering with a renowned company that supports many global sports properties.”
MLC will expand Stake’s sports sponsorship portfolio, which includes Stake F1 Team, Everton FC (Premier League), and UFC, among others. Stake’s partnerships focus on developing its community’s dedication and fandom to sports, leagues, and teams. MLC and Stake together will help grow and expand the MLC faithful.
All six teams who competed in MLC’s historic inaugural season will feature again in 2024. Returning superstar players already announced to compete include Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (MI New York), South Africans Faf du Plessis (Texas Super Kings), Marco Jansen (Washington Freedom) and Quinton de Kock (Seattle Orcas), Pakistan’s Haris Rauf (San Francisco Unicorns) and Sunil Narine (LA Knight Riders) of the West Indies.
MLC’s debut season in 2023 transformed the landscape of American cricket, bringing world class domestic T20 action to the United States for the first time with most of the matches played in front of sold-out crowds in Texas and North Carolina. Dozens of the world’s best cricketers competed alongside the nation’s top domestic talent across 19 matches. MI New York claimed the inaugural championship crown, defeating the Seattle Orcas in the championship final on July 30 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium.
The 2024 MLC season will include matches returning to Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, TX and at additional venues to be named later. More details on the 2024 season will be announced soon.
CONTACT
media@majorleaguecricket.com
press@stake.com
ABOUT COGNIZANT MAJOR LEAGUE CRICKET
Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC) is the first professional Twenty20 cricket championship in the United States. Exclusively sanctioned by USA Cricket, MLC showcases superstar players from around the globe, bringing world-class T20 cricket to America. MLC's transformative first season took place in the summer of 2023 and featured six teams: the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and the Washington Freedom.
ABOUT STAKE
Founded in 2017, Stake is the world’s leading brand in the online gaming category. In the US Stake operates Stake.us, a free-to-play social casino with more than 2 million registered users. Stake boasts an extensive global sponsorship portfolio including Canadian superstar Drake, Stake F1 Team, Everton Football Club, UFC and many more.
Kate Okiomah
Major League Cricket
+1 602-550-2969
email us here