Judge James Shockman Investiture Photos - March 22, 2024

The formal investiture ceremony for Judge James T. Shockman was held on March 22, 2024 at the Stutsman County 1883 Courthouse, North Dakota's longest surviving courthouse.

North Dakota Chief Justice Jon J. Jensen (l), swears in Judge Shockman.

Judge Shockman being assisted with his robe by (L) Ashley Lies, President of the SEJD Bar Association and (R) his wife, Laura.

Judge Shockman is presented with his gavel.

(L-R) Judge Daniel Narum, Presiding Judge of the SEJD; Tony Weiler, Executive Director of the State Bar Association; Judge James Shockman; and Laura Shockman