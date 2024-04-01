Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,520 in the last 365 days.

Judge James Shockman Investiture Photos - March 22, 2024

The formal investiture ceremony for Judge James T. Shockman was held on March 22, 2024 at the Stutsman County 1883 Courthouse, North Dakota's longest surviving courthouse.

North Dakota Chief Justice Jon J. Jensen (l), swears in Judge Shockman.

 

Judge Shockman being assisted with his robe by (L) Ashley Lies, President of the SEJD Bar Association and (R) his wife, Laura.

 

Judge Shockman is presented with his gavel.

(L-R) Judge Daniel Narum, Presiding Judge of the SEJD; Tony Weiler, Executive Director of the State Bar Association; Judge James Shockman; and Laura Shockman

You just read:

Judge James Shockman Investiture Photos - March 22, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more