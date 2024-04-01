BROG 4-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Brooge Energy (BROG) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Before Apr. 5th Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ: BROG) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: Nov. 25, 2019 – Dec. 21, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Apr. 5, 2024

Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) Securities Fraud Class Action:

On Dec. 21, 2023, the SEC announced that it had resolved fraud charges brought against Brooge Energy Limited, and its former CEO, Nicolaas Lammert Paardenkooper, and Lina Saheb, who served as Chief Strategy Officer and Interim CEO.

Brooge Energy consented to a settlement with the SEC, acknowledging violations of numerous federal securities law provisions, including antifraud and reporting requirements. The company was fined $5 million. Paardenkooper and Saheb also settled, agreeing to pay $100,000 each in civil penalties and accepting permanent bans from serving as officers or directors in any public companies.

But a recently filed securities class action suit seeks to recover additional monetary compensation for Brooge investors resulting the alleged fraud. Consistent with the SEC’s allegations, the complaint contends that Brooge inflated a substantial portion of its revenues – between 30 and 80 percent – in its filings with the SEC. The complaint alleges that the misreported revenues were critical to the company going public via a special purpose acquisition transaction.

The suit alleges that Defendants perpetrated the fraud by fabricating invoices designed to significantly boost the revenue figures from Brooge Energy’s oil operations in Fujairah, UAE. Over a three-year period, these false invoices reportedly overstated revenues by over $70 million. The complaint alleges that Paardenkooper and Saheb were knowingly involved in this fraudulent activity or deliberately reckless as to the accuracy of the company’s financial disclosures.

When the truth was revealed through the SEC’s Dec. 21, 2023 announcement, Brooge’s shares declined nearly 16%, injuring investors.

“We believe Brooge investors have not been fairly compensated for this brazen alleged fraud,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

